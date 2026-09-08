National Football League Alumni Association and Oobli Team Up to Introduce Sweet Proteins in a Shared Mission for Healthier Families and Communities

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / As millions of fans look forward to the start of the 2026 pro football season this week, the National Football League Alumni Association and Oobli, an American food innovation company, announced a strategic partnership built around a simple, game-changing idea: that families shouldn't have to choose between health and the sweet taste they love.

The announcement brings together two organizations committed to helping Americans make healthier lifestyle choices through innovation, education, and better nutrition.

Millions of American families are navigating challenges like Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and metabolic disease and are looking for new ways to enjoy the foods they love while taking care of themselves. Sweet proteins offer a promising new tool in that effort: a way to deliver the same great sweet taste people love, delivered as protein instead of carbs.

At the center of the partnership is Oobli Inside, a new consumer-facing platform that identifies food and beverage products made with Oobli's breakthrough non-GMO sweet proteins. Originally found in fruits and berries near the equator, sweet proteins taste like sugar but are digested as proteins. That means sweet tastes people love, with significantly lower sugar, less calories, no artificial ingredients, and no negative impact on blood sugar and gut health.

Oobli and the National Football League Alumni Association will partner together on a series of national education initiatives, including at youth football camps, community events, Hall of Fame activities, and National Football League Alumni Association Super Week leading up to the 2027 Big Game in Los Angeles. Leading food and beverage manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, and consumer brands that incorporate Oobli Inside will give consumers an easy, trusted way to know that a product can help them reduce sugar and still be delicious.

"The National Football League Alumni Association is committed to helping people live healthier, more active lives," said Brad Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of the National Football League Alumni Association. "Oobli represents exactly the kind of innovation partner we want to introduce to our players, families, and fans. The Oobli Inside initiative will give families another great way to enjoy the foods they already love while looking out for their health. That's a mission our Alumni are proud to stand behind, and we believe this partnership could make a meaningful difference in the health of millions of Americans."

"At Oobli, we believe people shouldn't have to choose between health and taste," said Ali Wing, Chief Executive Officer of Oobli. "Partnering with the National Football League Alumni Association lets us introduce Americans to the health benefits of sweet proteins through a trusted voice they know and respect. Oobli Inside will make it easier for consumers to recognize products made with our breakthrough ingredient and make healthier everyday choices for them and their families."

About the National Football League Alumni Association

Founded in 1967, the National Football League Alumni Association is comprised of former National Football League players, coaches, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members dedicated to "Caring for Our Own" while serving communities nationwide through youth development, health, wellness, and charitable initiatives. Through National Football League Alumni Youth Football Camps, community outreach programs, and National Football League Alumni Super Week, the organization continues to make a positive impact on millions of families across America.

www.NFLalumni.org

About Oobli

Oobli is transforming the future of sweet through non-GMO sweet proteins that help food and beverage companies significantly reduce sugar without sacrificing taste. Originally found in fruits and berries near the equator, sweet proteins taste like sugar, but digest as protein. Through its Oobli Inside ingredient platform, consumers can easily identify products made with Oobli's breakthrough sweet proteins and enjoy protein-sweetened, delicious foods and beverages with dramatically less sugar and sugar alternatives and less impact on the environment.

www.oobli.com

Contact: press@oobli.com

SOURCE: Oobli

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/national-football-league-alumni-association-and-oobli-team-up-to-1217139