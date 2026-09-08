Fintech Sandbox Elevates Boston Fintech Week 2026 Agenda with Eastern Bank Executive Chair and Fidelity Investments Chairman and CEO

Bob Rivers and Abby Johnson join a stacked slate of leading financial services experts to discuss the impacts of innovation, technology adoption and digitization

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Fintech Sandbox , the nonprofit providing early-stage fintech startups free access to critical datasets, today unveiled Eastern Bank Executive Chair Bob Rivers and Fidelity Investments Chairman and CEO Abby Johnson as the latest additions to the agenda for the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum, the annual event anchoring Boston Fintech Week 2026 .

Drawing on their experiences leading established financial institutions through multiple eras of technological innovation, Rivers and Johnson will each participate in a fireside chat to discuss how banks and financial services companies of all sizes can identify and adopt the right technology for their organization in an era of seemingly endless innovation.

"Adopting new technology is not just a decision to be made in a silo by CTOs and IT teams. It is a critical step in the evolution of financial institutions that requires buy-in at all levels," said Lucas Timberlake , Executive Director of Fintech Sandbox. "Bob and Abby understand these critical decisions facing financial institutions in today's business environment, and we are grateful that they are willing to share their insights with the broader financial services community at Boston Fintech Week."

The fireside chats featuring Rivers and Johnson tie back to the broader theme for Boston Fintech Week and the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum: "Fintech That Thinks." Bringing together the founders, financial institutions, data providers, academics, regulators, and investors shaping the future of fintech, this year's event will feature engaging discussions that will help attendees define their role in an AI-driven financial services industry.

"Bob and Abby have not only witnessed the evolution of financial services through multiple waves of new technology, but they have played a crucial role in helping financial institutions apply these emerging technologies for the benefit of customers," said Sarah Biller , Co-Founder of Fintech Sandbox. "They know what it takes for an organization to successfully and responsibly modernize, and their experiences and insights will help the financial services leaders gathering at Boston Fintech Week determine what the next phase of tech adoption looks like in our industry."

The full roster of speakers for the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum can be found at https://bostonfintechweek.org/speakers/ .

Boston Fintech Week is taking place from September 22-25, with the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum scheduled for September 22-23 at the Federal Reserve Plaza. The event is made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including EY, Fidelity Investments, Fidelity Labs, Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT), F-Prime Capital, Goodwin Procter LLP, KKR, and MassMutual. Additional sponsors include the Consulate General of Canada in Boston, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Flywire, ITRS, Leader Bank, Live Oak Bank, MCS Group, OneValley, Scottish Development International, Sirius AI, The Open Accelerator, ViaNexus, Wells Fargo, and zerohash. Boston Fintech Week's official marketing and media partners are Arizent, Caliber Corporate Advisers, FinanceX Magazine, and The Financial Revolutionist.

Tickets for the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum are on sale now until September 21 through this link: https://bostonfintechweek.org/pricing/ .

For additional information, please visit https://bostonfintechweek.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech entrepreneurs around the world with free access to critical datasets through its Data Access Residency. In return, participating startups collaborate with current and past residents, sharing insights that strengthen the broader ecosystem. More than 450 startups have participated to date, with no fees and no equity taken. Fintech Sandbox also operates Boston Fintech Week, a global gathering of innovators, investors, and industry leaders. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

Contact Info:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

fintechsandbox@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Fintech Sandbox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fintech-sandbox-elevates-boston-fintech-week-2026-agenda-with-easter-1217236