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ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
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iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference, September 15-16, 2026

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / iAccess Alpha today announced that it will host its Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference on September 15-16, 2026, bringing together small and microcap public companies and investors for two days of company presentations and 1x1 meetings.

The conference will begin on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, with a series of live-streamed company presentations. The second day, Wednesday, September 16, 2026, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-qualified investors.

How to Attend

Investors and industry professionals may register to view presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: www.iaccessalpha.com

Conference Schedule - September 15, 2026 (All Times ET)

Presentation times are subject to change.

Time

Company

Ticker

Webcast Link

9:00am

NeurAxis, Inc.

NYSE American:NRXS

View Presentation

9:30am

Horizon Aircraft Ltd.

NASDAQ:HOVR

View Presentation

10:00am

Village Farms International, Inc.

NASDAQ:VFF

View Presentation

10:30am

Fortun Holdings Corp.

OTCID:FRTU

View Presentation

11:00am

Ideal Power Inc.

NASDAQ:IPWR

View Presentation

11:30am

BluGlass Limited

OTCQX:BUGLF/ASX:BLG

View Presentation

12:00pm

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

NASDAQ:DYAI

View Presentation

12:30pm

Corero Network Security plc

AIM:CNS/OTCQX:DDOSF

View Presentation

1:00pm

Modular Medical, Inc.

NASDAQ:MODD

View Presentation

1:30pm

SuperCom Ltd.

NASDAQ:SPCB

View Presentation

2:00pm

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.

NASDAQ:BFRG

View Presentation

2:30pm

AIB Data Centers Inc.

NYSE American:AIB

View Presentation

3:00pm

Xtract One Technologies, Inc.

OTCQX:XTRAF/TSX:XTRA

View Presentation

3:30pm

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

NASDAQ:QTI

View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

Since 2023, iAccess Alpha has hosted virtual investment conferences connecting small and microcap public companies with engaged investors. The firm hosts four conferences annually featuring companies identified through investor recommendations, industry relationships, and ongoing engagement with the small and microcap investment community.

Each event includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings between management teams and pre-qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.iaccessalpha.com.

For More Information
Email: info@iaccessalpha.com
Website: www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alpha-virtual-best-ideas-fall-investment-conference-sept-1217252

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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