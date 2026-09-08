iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference, September 15-16, 2026

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / iAccess Alpha today announced that it will host its Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference on September 15-16, 2026, bringing together small and microcap public companies and investors for two days of company presentations and 1x1 meetings.
The conference will begin on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, with a series of live-streamed company presentations. The second day, Wednesday, September 16, 2026, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-qualified investors.
How to Attend
Investors and industry professionals may register to view presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: www.iaccessalpha.com
Conference Schedule - September 15, 2026 (All Times ET)
Presentation times are subject to change.
Time
Company
Ticker
Webcast Link
9:00am
NeurAxis, Inc.
NYSE American:NRXS
View Presentation
9:30am
Horizon Aircraft Ltd.
NASDAQ:HOVR
View Presentation
10:00am
Village Farms International, Inc.
NASDAQ:VFF
View Presentation
10:30am
Fortun Holdings Corp.
OTCID:FRTU
View Presentation
11:00am
Ideal Power Inc.
NASDAQ:IPWR
View Presentation
11:30am
BluGlass Limited
OTCQX:BUGLF/ASX:BLG
View Presentation
12:00pm
Dyadic Applied BioSolutions
NASDAQ:DYAI
View Presentation
12:30pm
Corero Network Security plc
AIM:CNS/OTCQX:DDOSF
View Presentation
1:00pm
Modular Medical, Inc.
NASDAQ:MODD
View Presentation
1:30pm
SuperCom Ltd.
NASDAQ:SPCB
View Presentation
2:00pm
BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.
NASDAQ:BFRG
View Presentation
2:30pm
AIB Data Centers Inc.
NYSE American:AIB
View Presentation
3:00pm
Xtract One Technologies, Inc.
OTCQX:XTRAF/TSX:XTRA
View Presentation
3:30pm
QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.
NASDAQ:QTI
View Presentation
About iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
Since 2023, iAccess Alpha has hosted virtual investment conferences connecting small and microcap public companies with engaged investors. The firm hosts four conferences annually featuring companies identified through investor recommendations, industry relationships, and ongoing engagement with the small and microcap investment community.
Each event includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings between management teams and pre-qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.iaccessalpha.com.
For More Information
Email: info@iaccessalpha.com
Website: www.iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alpha-virtual-best-ideas-fall-investment-conference-sept-1217252