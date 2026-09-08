iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference, September 15-16, 2026

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / iAccess Alpha today announced that it will host its Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference on September 15-16, 2026, bringing together small and microcap public companies and investors for two days of company presentations and 1x1 meetings.

The conference will begin on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, with a series of live-streamed company presentations. The second day, Wednesday, September 16, 2026, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-qualified investors.

How to Attend

Investors and industry professionals may register to view presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: www.iaccessalpha.com

Conference Schedule - September 15, 2026 (All Times ET)

Presentation times are subject to change.

Time Company Ticker Webcast Link 9:00am NeurAxis, Inc. NYSE American:NRXS View Presentation 9:30am Horizon Aircraft Ltd. NASDAQ:HOVR View Presentation 10:00am Village Farms International, Inc. NASDAQ:VFF View Presentation 10:30am Fortun Holdings Corp. OTCID:FRTU View Presentation 11:00am Ideal Power Inc. NASDAQ:IPWR View Presentation 11:30am BluGlass Limited OTCQX:BUGLF/ASX:BLG View Presentation 12:00pm Dyadic Applied BioSolutions NASDAQ:DYAI View Presentation 12:30pm Corero Network Security plc AIM:CNS/OTCQX:DDOSF View Presentation 1:00pm Modular Medical, Inc. NASDAQ:MODD View Presentation 1:30pm SuperCom Ltd. NASDAQ:SPCB View Presentation 2:00pm BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ:BFRG View Presentation 2:30pm AIB Data Centers Inc. NYSE American:AIB View Presentation 3:00pm Xtract One Technologies, Inc. OTCQX:XTRAF/TSX:XTRA View Presentation 3:30pm QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ:QTI View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

Since 2023, iAccess Alpha has hosted virtual investment conferences connecting small and microcap public companies with engaged investors. The firm hosts four conferences annually featuring companies identified through investor recommendations, industry relationships, and ongoing engagement with the small and microcap investment community.

Each event includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings between management teams and pre-qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.iaccessalpha.com .

For More Information

Email: info@iaccessalpha.com

Website: www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alpha-virtual-best-ideas-fall-investment-conference-sept-1217252