Dunlop Sports Americas: Feel, Perfected: Srixon Launches Second Generation ZXi Irons

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / SRIXON introduces its second generation ZXi Irons, the next evolution of the company's pursuit of feel. Developed through advancements in forging technology, AI-assisted design, and tour-driven shaping, the new lineup delivers enhanced feel, stability, speed, forgiveness, and consistency while preserving the performance characteristics that have become synonymous with Srixon Irons. The family includes four models: ZXi7 Players Irons, ZXi5 Players Performance Irons, the all-new ZXi5+ Players Distance Irons, and ZXiU Utility Irons.

A New Approach to Forged Performance

A key component of the next generation ZXi Irons is i-FORGED, Srixon's most advanced breakthrough in iron metallurgy. The new process combines proprietary Condensed Forging techniques with carefully controlled heat-softening procedures to strengthen specific high-stress areas of the iron head while maintaining softer material properties throughout the remainder of the club.

Enhancements to Srixon's proprietary forging process help strengthen the material surrounding each groove while maintaining the core hardness of the face material. This improves the durability and longevity of the face technology compared to the previous generation, all while preserving the signature feel that defines Srixon forged irons.

"From the materials we use to the way each head is forged, shaped, and weighted, every decision was made with feel in mind. It's the hallmark of Srixon Irons and something we've always refused to compromise on," said Casey Shultz, Srixon Senior Product Manager. "With this generation, we pushed that philosophy even further, creating irons that perform at the highest level while delivering the rewarding sensation golfers instantly recognize when they've hit one pure."

Every second generation ZXi Iron is forged by Endo Manufacturing in Japan, widely recognized as one of the world's premier forging facilities. The combination of advanced manufacturing processes, premium materials, and exacting quality standards allows the designs of Srixon engineers to be executed with the precise forging techniques required by the new i-FORGED platform while delivering exceptional consistency from head to head.

Smarter Performance Through AI

Srixon engineers also leveraged advanced simulation technology to further elevate performance through the lineup. For ZXi5, ZXi5+, and ZXiU Irons, the new MainFrame iQ system uses AI-assisted design and thousands of simulated impact scenarios to create a more efficient face structure. By reducing face mass as much as eight percent and strategically repositioning weight throughout each head, engineers have achieved faster ball speeds, increased forgiveness, higher MOI, and more consistent performance across the face.

The flagship ZXi7 Players Iron introduces PureFrame iQ, an evolution of Srixon's acclaimed PureFrame technology. Using AI-assisted simulation tools, engineers expanded and optimized the forged ridge positioned directly behind the sweet spot. The redesigned PureFrame iQ structure stiffens the impact zone, reduces unwanted face deformation, increases stability, and utilizes mass more efficiently than the previous generation to produce the soft yet responsive feedback preferred by highly skilled players.

Weight distribution is also tuned throughout the set, incorporating additional perimeter weighting in the long irons for forgiveness while concentrating mass toward the center of the short irons for enhanced shot-shaping capability and precision.

Refined By Tour Eyes

Every iron in the ZXi lineup has been refined through extensive collaboration with Srixon's global Tour staff. The new generation features slightly thinner toplines and cleaner visual transitions throughout the set, creating a more compact and confidence-inspiring appearance at address. Blade lengths, sole geometries, and offset progressions have been carefully tuned to meet the specific performance objectives of each model while maintaining a cohesive family appearance for seamless combo set integration.

Combined with Srixon's Tour V.T. Sole technology, engineered with a proprietary combination of sole widths, bounce angles, and notching, the result is a lineup that delivers exceptional turf interaction across a wide range of playing conditions, helping golfers maintain clubhead speed through impact while promoting cleaner, more consistent contact from virtually any lie.

ZXi Model Breakdown

The next generation ZXi family was engineered to provide golfers with a complete spectrum of forged performance options. From tour-inspired precision and workability to increased speed, distance, and forgiveness, each model is purpose-built to serve a distinct player profile while maintaining the signature feel, shaping, and craftsmanship that define Srixon Irons. Together, they create a cohesive lineup that can be played individually or blended seamlessly into custom combo sets.

ZXi7 Players Iron: Forged from premium S15C steel and Tungsten, ZXi7 Irons are engineered for precision workability, deliver tour-preferred shaping, exceptional feel, and maximum control.

ZXi5 Players Performance Iron: A players performance iron blending forged feel with added speed, forgiveness, and consistency.

ZXiU Utility Iron - A powerful long-iron replacement delivering higher launch, forgiveness, and versatility.

New ZXi5+ Players Distance Iron

Making its debut within the Srixon Iron family, ZXi5+ Irons combine a compact player's profile with stronger lofts, longer blade lengths, wider soles, and increased forgiveness. The model is designed for golfers seeking greater distance while retaining the appearance and feel of a forged players iron.

"With the inclusion of the ZXiR and ZXiR HL series serving the needs of game-improvement golfers, we saw an opportunity to introduce a fully forged hollow Players Distance Iron for those seeking more distance and forgiveness in a more tour-authentic package," Shultz continued. "Our ZXi5 Irons have been, and will continue to be, phenomenal performers but the addition of ZXi5+ allows us to fit a broader range of golfers within the series. We've already seen the success these irons have had on Tour with Ryan Fox's Open win, and they are a great option for golfers wanting more forgiveness in the long-iron portion of their bags."

Expanded Personalization

Srixon is introducing expanded customization options designed to allow golfers to tailor both performance and aesthetics to their individual style. Players can select from a range of custom paintfill options, ferrule designs, and grip configurations to create a more personalized set. Extensive loft, lie, and shaft fitting options are also available across the entire ZXi lineup, enabling precise optimization of launch conditions, spin characteristics, and gapping. For combo-set builds, the unified shaping and progressive weighting profiles across all four models allow for seamless blending, ensuring consistent look, feel, and performance transitions throughout the set.

Complimentary personalization will be available on the new ZXi line from the start of pre-sale on September 8 through the product's official launch date of October 16, giving golfers the opportunity personalize their new irons to their choosing.

The next generation ZXi Irons embody Srixon's ongoing pursuit of performance through precision engineering, advanced forging technology, and Tour-validated design. Whether golfers prioritize workability, distance, forgiveness, or a combination of all three, the ZXi family delivers a complete range of forged performance solutions built around one defining principle: Feel, Perfected.

To learn more about the all-new Srixon ZXi Irons, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Pricing & Availability

ZXi7 Iron (7pc Steel): $1,499.99

ZXi5 Iron (7pc Steel): $1,499.99

ZXi5 Iron (7pc Graphite): $1,599.99

ZXi5+ Iron (7pc Steel): $1,499.99

ZXi5+ Iron (7pc Graphite): $1,599.99

ZXiR - ZXiR HL Irons (7pc Steel): $1,099.99

ZXiR - ZXiR HL Irons (7pc Graphite): $1,199.99

Launch Date: 10/16/2026

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/feel-perfected-srixon-launches-second-generation-zxi-irons-1217263