Christopher Larsson Joins Vertical Data as Head of Infrastructure

Senior Meta Infrastructure Program Leader to Lead Development and Delivery Across Vertical Data's Data Center Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company") today announced that Christopher Larsson has joined Vertical Data to lead the development, strategic growth and operational execution of its data center portfolio, including Vertical Edge, the Company's proprietary edge data center platform that holds equity in the data centers that the Company sources, develops, leases and manages, as its Head of Infrastructure, effective immediately.

"Deploying modern AI workloads requires world-class engineering, discipline and deep operational experience," said Deven Soni, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Data. "Christopher brings a proven track record from his time at Meta, where he delivered complex, mission-critical, hyperscale facilities at massive scale. As we expand our data center portfolio, including our Vertical Edge platform, his technical expertise and leadership will be instrumental in scaling rapidly as we continue to execute our integrated strategy for asset development through new-builds and retrofit projects, which, converts urban assets into high-performance compute capacity for our customers."

Christopher brings nearly seven years of hyperscale data center experience from Meta, where he held infrastructure program leadership responsibilities across new-build and retrofit initiatives in the United States, Scandinavia and other locations across the globe. His background includes electrical design and engineering, along with earlier program and portfolio management experience in the energy sector.

In this role, Christopher will lead the development of Vertical Data's infrastructure and data center portfolio, including Vertical Edge, the Company's proprietary edge data center platform, assuming strategic oversight of program operations, including program management and delivery execution across all the platform's data center projects. The role spans both new-build and retrofit programs as the portfolio scales across North America and Europe. Christopher's infrastructure development expertise will also directly support Vertical Data's broader strategy by strengthening the Company's vertically integrated business operations-specifically, ensuring that the financed compute clusters have immediate, high density facilities ready to accept deployments.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) is an AI infrastructure company operating three platforms. VerticalData.io provides enterprise GPU provisioning and managed infrastructure. GPUfinancing.com arranges structured financing for GPU deployments. Vertical Edge is the Company's proprietary edge data center platform, that holds equity in the data centers the Company sources, develops, leases and manages. Together, the three platforms deliver hardware, financing and facilities under one company. For more information, https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include statements regarding the Company's data center portfolio, including Vertical Edge, project development plans and business strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including project timing, availability of capital, market conditions and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/christopher-larsson-joins-vertical-data-as-head-of-infrastructure-1217918