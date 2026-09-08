Norsemont Mining, Inc.: Norsemont to Participate at Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Matters to Investors Because It Puts Norsemont Directly in Front of the Sector's Most Influential Capital Providers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM)(OTC:NRRSF)(FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its executive team will participate in the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek, taking place September 22-25, 2026 in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

The Precious Metals Summit is one of the industry's premier events connecting institutional investors, family offices, and mining-sector specialists with high-quality exploration and development companies. The Company will use the Summit to highlight recent progress across its portfolio and outline upcoming catalysts for Q4 2026 and 2027.

Company Participation

Norsemont's leadership team, including CEO Marc Levy, CFO Charles Ross, and Chief Geologist David Flint, will engage in a full schedule of 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors, strategic partners, and industry participants. Discussions will focus on:

Recent exploration results and technical advancements

Development plans and near-term milestones

Capital strategy and market positioning

Opportunities for strategic partnerships or project-level investment

Strengthening Industry and Investor Relationships

The Company's participation at Beaver Creek aligns with its broader strategy to expand engagement with global precious-metals investors and strengthen relationships with capital-markets participants. Similar to other issuers attending the Summit which uses the event to advance discussions on development strategy and opportunities, this forum provides a high-value platform for direct investor access and sector visibility.

Management Comments

"Choquelimpie is a rare combination of scale, grade, and existing infrastructure in a top tier mining jurisdiction," said Marc Levy. "Beaver Creek provides an ideal platform to communicate our progress and upcoming catalysts as we advance development of the project."

Marketing Contracts

Norsemont has entered into a marking consulting services agreement (the "Spark Agreement") with Spark Newswire Inc ("Spark") pursuant to which, among other things, Spark is to provide certain promotional services to the Company. The Spark Agreement has an initial term of one month and will automatically renew unless cancelled in accordance with its terms. During the initial term, the Company will provide Spark with an active monthly budget of US$150,000. Following the initial term, Norsemont may elect to continue with an active monthly budget or transition to a monthly maintenance budget of US$75,000, which provides reduced services. The initial payment will be made as a deposit, with subsequent payments due upon receipt of monthly invoices. The principals of Spark are Chris and Steve Hnatko.

Spark provides consulting and capital market advisory services to public companies. Through Spark's engagement, the Company hopes to increase investor engagement and create more awareness for the Company. Spark is located at Vancouver, BC, V6C 3H1 (Tel: 604-999-7361). E: steve@sparknewswire.com.

The Spark Agreement contains no performance-based compensation, and Spark will not receive any equity as part of its remuneration. Spark and Norsemont are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of signing, neither Spark nor its principals held any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Chief Geologist of Norsemont Mining Inc.; a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

On Behalf of the Board,

NORSEMONT MINING INC.

Marc Levy

CEO & Chairman

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont Mining is led by an experienced team of natural resource professionals focused on advancing its flagship Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project through to feasibility. The project is the basis of a Technical Report filed by the Company on May 16, 2025, and available at www.sedarplus.ca which hosts:

Indicated Resources: 81.9 Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au (1,731,000 oz Au) and 12.6 g/t Ag (33,233,000 oz Ag), and

Inferred Resources: 25.3 Mt @ 0.55 g/t Au (446,000 oz Au) and 8.9 g/t Ag (7,219,000 oz Ag)

Choquelimpie is a past-producing mine with over 1,720 drill holes and substantial existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp facilities, and a previously operational 3,000-tpd mill. Norsemont is committed to responsible, sustainable development and modern exploration practices to unlock further value for shareholders and stakeholders.

For more information, please contact the Company at: psearle@norsemont.com

Investor Relations: Paul Searle (778) 240-7724

Follow Norsemont Mining:

Twitter: @norsemont

LinkedIn: @norsemontmining

Facebook: @norsemontmining

YouTube: @norsemontmining

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future plans, estimates, development and advancement of the project, benefits of the investor conference and anticipated benefits of the Spark Agreement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, permitting and regulatory risks with respect to advancement of the project, capital market risks and the ability of the Company to raise the capital necessary to fund continued advancement, risks associated with mineral exploration and development in general, risks related to fluctuating prices for gold, silver and copper, and environmental and geo-political risks.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Norsemont Mining, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/norsemont-to-participate-at-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek-1217942