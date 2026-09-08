Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of August 27, 2026 and September 1, 2026 announcing a non-brokered private placement, the Company closed a first tranche of the private placement on September 4, 2026, issuing a total of 2,225,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $445,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of one year from closing. In accordance with applicable securities laws, securities issued in this tranche will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period which expires on January 5, 2027.

A total of $32,800 and 164,000 broker warrants were paid to registered finders. The broker warrants have the same terms as the warrants offered in the private placement.

The net proceeds from the private placement will strengthen the Company's treasury and will be used to fund ongoing project-related expenditures and for working capital purposes.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in established, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify prospective exploration opportunities worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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