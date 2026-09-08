Highlights:

Rain City partners with ZERO13 to provide standards for visibility and accountability in the DLE chain of custody in Latin America

Exclusivity extended with Ion Source LLC in respect of the Term Sheet executed on 16 April 2026 by a further 90 days

New Website launched

Terms varied to Loan Note dated 10 July 2025

Changes to the Advisory Board

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) ("Rain City" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an executed agreement with ZERO13, a GMEX Group company, to establish a strategic collaboration framework for the development of blockchain-enabled traceability, ESG verification and institutional-grade digital infrastructure for critical mineral production. The Company's objective is to develop a framework capable of supporting certification from source to final product, including product purity, water consumption, energy intensity, carbon performance, reagent usage, laboratory verification, batch identification and chain-of-custody information which is seen as increasingly important as lithium and battery supply chains become more strategic, regulated and complex. The Company also believes that transparent, verifiable and auditable production data will become increasingly important for battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, offtakers, regulators, institutional investors and governments seeking secure, sustainable and traceable critical mineral supply chains and wishes to position itself at the forefront of these technology advancements.

Rain City's strategy is to move beyond a purely extractive approach and contribute to the development of a regional ecosystem where science, technology, sustainability, capital and institutional trust can operate together in a coordinated and transparent manner. This emerging platform is intended to create a more integrated and collaborative model among the stakeholders involved in the lithium value chain, including governments, public entities, universities, research centres, technology providers, local communities, investors, offtakers and industrial partners.

"This agreement represents an important step in Rain City's evolution," said Benjamin Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Rain City Resources. "Lithium production is entering a new phase and we believe that in seeking ways to provide ESG and chain of custody transparency with respect to lithium extraction we will position ourselves at the forefront of responsible DLE practices. By working with ZERO13 and GMEX Group, Rain City is seeking to build the digital infrastructure required to support that level of trust from the beginning of the production process."

"This alliance is strategically important because it connects Rain City's lithium extraction platform with one of the most relevant frontiers in global market infrastructure: trusted digital verification," said Sebastián Quiñones, Head of Rain City Resources Latin America. "The Lithium Triangle should not be seen only as a source of raw material. It can become a platform for scientific validation, responsible production, digital traceability, institutional cooperation and new forms of sustainable finance. Rain City has been working to build bridges among leading universities, research centres, public entities, technology providers and capital markets, with the goal of strengthening the lithium ecosystem through a more collaborative, transparent and disruptive model."

EXTENSION OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH ION SOURCE

Rain City is pleased to announce the mutual extension by a further 90 days to the period of exclusivity with Ion Source LLC pursuant to the Term Sheet executed on 16 April 2026. Commenting, Benjamin Hill stated "Rain City and Ion Source have been working very closely since April to develop our AC²ME DLE technology along with various other commercial applications using Ion Source's technology. We are very pleased to continue what is proving to be a strong, mutually collaborative relationship with Ion Source."

NEW WEBSITE

Rain City is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. The update offers more sector information to investors, stakeholders and the market and better reflects the Company's recent growth and vision for the future.

LOAN NOTE EXTENSION AND VARIATION

On July 11, 2026, being the maturity date of the convertible loan note (the "Note"), the Company and the note holder agreed that the Note would continue as an unsecured loan repayable on demand, denominated in United States dollars and bearing interest at 5% per annum calculated as simple interest. The holder's right to convert the Note along with the interest accrued into common shares was released by the note holder at this time. Accrued interest of US$2,375 to that date was capitalized into principal, resulting in an outstanding balance of US$49,875.

CHANGES TO ADVISORY BOARD

The Company announces a restructuring of its Advisory Board. Messrs. Ronald Lincz, Douglas Brett and Andrew Judson have ceased to serve as members of the Advisory Board effective September 8, 2026. The Company thanks them for their contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Hosanee and Nicholas (Nick) Holbrook to the Advisory Board. Jay is a proven CFO and finance leader with deep experience across manufacturing and distribution, logistics, banking/financial services, and mining, including public-company environments. Nick is the CEO and Managing Member of Ion Source LLC and has approximately 20 years of upstream oil and gas experience with an MBA and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Tech University. Jay and Nick join Sebastián Quiñones on our Advisory Board. We are grateful to be able to strengthen the Company with persons of Jay and Nick's calibre. We look forward to their further assistance and guidance as we continue to position the Company at the forefront of DLE technology.

About Rain City Resources Inc.

Rain City Resources Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on the development and deployment of proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction and associated processing technologies, including its AC²ME technology platform, for the extraction, processing and commercialisation of lithium and associated by-products from brine and related mineral resources.

About ZERO13 and GMEX Group

ZERO13 is a GMEX Group company focused on digital climate finance, blockchain, tokenisation and market infrastructure. ZERO13 and GMEX Group provide capabilities in distributed ledger technology, smart contracts, carbon-linked digital markets, real-world asset tokenisation and institutional-grade digital infrastructure.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Benjamin Hill, Chief Executive Officer

David Shaw, Chairperson

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the development of the framework contemplated by the agreement with ZERO13, the pilot project and any statement of work, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements with ZERO13 or with Ion Source LLC, any tokenisation, certification or financing structure, and the anticipated contribution of the members of the Advisory Board. Such statements are based on assumptions that the parties will continue to collaborate, that required regulatory, legal and exchange requirements can be satisfied, and that the Company will have sufficient resources to pursue these initiatives. The agreement with ZERO13 is, other than in respect of specified provisions, a statement of mutual intention and does not oblige either party to complete any transaction, financing, tokenisation or definitive agreement, and there can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be entered into or that any pilot project, certification framework or tokenisation structure will be developed or deployed. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rain City disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that proposed operations will be successful or that the anticipated financial, economic or strategic benefits will be realized.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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