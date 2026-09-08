Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp., (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") a Quantum Cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Francis Bellido, CEO, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 8:45-9:05 AM ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Francis Bellido, CEO

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference:

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.:

Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator and a variety of cybersecurity solutions, QNC has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this release.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "may," "could," "would," "should," "will," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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