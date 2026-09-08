Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC), a Quantum Cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Francis Bellido, CEO, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 8:45-9:05 AM ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Francis Bellido, CEO

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact us at: info@quantumemotion.com

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator and a variety of cybersecurity solutions, QNC has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.