Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer, to deliver an investor presentation on Thursday, September 10 in New York

Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOY), a biotechnology company developing Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to work across many viruses, today announced that Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9 and 10, 2026 in New York City.

Mr. Pierce will deliver a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 1:45 p.m.

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics

More information: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

Decoy designs peptide antivirals intended to work across many viruses rather than one drug for one virus. The Company's IMP³ACT platform pairs AI-enabled design with rapid synthesis and testing, and its lead program targets many respiratory viruses as it advances toward the clinic.

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About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About Decoy Therapeutics

Decoy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, enabling a single, adaptable drug to work across many viruses. Built on the proprietary IMP3ACT platform, which combines AI-enabled design and rapid synthesis, Decoy develops peptide antivirals designed to move faster toward the clinic and expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. The company's lead candidates target many respiratory viruses, addressing the health and societal burden of viral disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "can," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312753