Soren, the government-approved eco-organization responsible for collecting and processing end-of-life photovoltaic modules in France, has launched a call for expressions of interest (CEI) to identify companies capable of developing and deploying a processing solution in France for thin-film PV modules. The initiative targets cadmium telluride (CdTe) and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) technologies, while the ability to process amorphous silicon (a-Si) modules would be considered an advantage. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 21, 2026. Only candidates that participate in the CEI and meet ...

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