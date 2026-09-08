Reform of Great Britain's connections queue failed on multiple counts, according to the latest regulator assessment of grid operator NESO's performance. The assessment confirms issues UK developers have been highlighting throughout the process. NESO has been engaged in reform to change Great Britain's grid connection queue from a first come, first served methodology to a first ready, first served approach that takes consideration of system needs. The grid operator was successful in significantly reducing an oversubscribed queue, including clearing 153 GW of battery energy storage system capacity. ...

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