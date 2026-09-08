The British sports, outdoor and lifestyle fashion group, which manages brands like Speedo and Berghaus, will use predictive, AI-driven quality and compliance decisions across its multi-brand supply chain

Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered platform for quality, compliance, sustainability and traceability, today announced that Pentland Brands will consolidate and strengthen its responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency efforts across its global brand portfolio with Inspectorio's Responsible Sourcing Compliance and Traceability Transparency solutions.

Pentland Brands, a British sports, outdoor and lifestyle fashion group, owns, licenses and manages a global portfolio of well-known brands, including Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Mitre and others. Its products are sold in over 190 countries, and each of Pentland's brands will benefit from Inspectorio's platform as a central hub for managing complex global sourcing and compliance requirements.

Apparel, footwear and sportswear brands face intensifying regulatory pressure across Europe and around the world, requiring sustainability, labor and compliance efforts that once operated in parallel to come together on a unified foundation. According to Inspectorio's "2026 State of Supply Chain Report," 54% of supply chain leaders rate compliance execution strain a four or five on a five-point scale. Pentland Brands' partnership with Inspectorio, which enables end-to-end supply chain traceability, is designed to ease this strain.

Supply Chain Compliance and Traceability, Built to Scale Across a Multi-Brand Group

As Pentland Brands expands into new markets, Inspectorio's AI-powered platform, trusted by over 40,000 retailers and suppliers worldwide, will be deployed at both the group and brand level, creating a central source of key supply chain data in one system.

Implementation across Pentland's supplier ecosystem is already underway, and key capabilities will include:

Responsible Sourcing Compliance: Streamlined ethical audit and compliance workflows deliver end-to-end visibility across all sourcing and compliance operations, including automated validation of supplier and material data across brands and sourcing regions.

Streamlined ethical audit and compliance workflows deliver end-to-end visibility across all sourcing and compliance operations, including automated validation of supplier and material data across brands and sourcing regions. Traceability Transparency: Full product traceability and a single, connected source of evidence will help Pentland meet evolving regulatory and reporting requirements across the globe.

"Operating responsibly has been part of Pentland Brands' mission for decades, and we want to keep setting a standard in today's competitive, global market," said Richard Mason, sustainability director, Pentland Brands. "Inspectorio gives our teams and supplier partners the evidence to back our commitment to sustainability across every brand and tier of our supply chain, so responsibility is something we can demonstrate and improve, with flexibility to adapt in the future."

"Inspectorio is strengthening how we approach both compliance and traceability across our supply chain," said Abhy Thomas Joseph, COO, Pentland Brands. "The ability to track product journey data alongside our responsible sourcing programmes is going to give us a much clearer picture of where we stand, and where we need to improve."

"Inspectorio delivers incredible, sustainable value for companies that are at a pivotal stage of their growth and that understand how impactful a holistic, unified platform built for an evolving sourcing landscape is towards success," said Chirag Patel, CEO, Inspectorio. "Pentland Brands manages a complex supply chain across its portfolio of iconic brands, and our platform is uniquely positioned to help as the group scales internationally. We're proud to be part of Pentland's journey and to support responsible operations across its organization."

To learn more about how Inspectorio's AI-driven supply chain platform helps global brands centralize responsible sourcing, compliance and traceability, visit www.inspectorio.com.

Inspectorio will sponsor the upcoming Cascale Annual Meeting 2026 in Athens, Sept. 15-17, where its team will discuss how brands and retailers are navigating evolving regulations around responsible sourcing, traceability and product transparency. Book a meeting with Inspectorio to learn more.

About Pentland Brands

Pioneering brands that make life better.

We're the people behind some of the world's best sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands. Our brands are bold and brave, always in pursuit of better, award-winning results.

We own Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Endura, ellesse, Red or Dead, and Mitre, and also own Kickers in the UK and Ireland.

Our products are available in over 190 countries, sold either directly or by licensees and distributors.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908541944/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Abby Nelson

Ketner Group Communications (for Inspectorio)

abby.nelson@ketnergroup.com