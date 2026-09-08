The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, has appointed Jake Middleton as Chief Security Officer, effective Sept. 8, 2026. Middleton will lead and manage enterprise-wide information security and cybersecurity teams.

Middleton has more than 20 years of cyber and information security leadership. He joins OCC from Federal Reserve Financial Services, where he served as Vice President and Head of Product and Platform Security. There he led security architecture for the Federal Reserve's national payment, clearing, and settlement services.

Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade as Vice President and Information Security Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. In that role, he had accountability for security operations, security engineering, incident response, and cyber risk management. Previously, he held progressively senior engineering and management roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

"As the threat landscape evolves and we prepare to launch the first cloud-powered clearinghouse platform, strong security leadership is critical," said Andrej Bolkovic, chief executive officer, OCC. "Jake's experience building and managing high-stakes information and cyber security teams at the Federal Reserve makes him uniquely suited to protect the security of the critical financial infrastructure OCC manages every day."

Middleton will oversee Cyber Operations, Security Governance, Security Business Operations, Security Engineering Technology Integration, and the Security Red Team.

"OCC operates at the core of global financial markets, and the confidence the industry places here rests on systems that have to operate safely and securely every day," said Middleton. "My job is to make sure the security risk is understood and managed with the rigor this institution's role demands."

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2026. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

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