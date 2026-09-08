New umbrella brand to reflect global growth ambitions, strengthen international recognition and support positioning as the Gateway to Europe for global investors

Further sharpening of strong product brands DWS, Xtrackers, RREEF; Fund names remain unchanged

CEO Stefan Hoops: "With Deutsche Asset Management, we launch an international identity that is home to a family of strong and well-established brands: DWS builds on a 70-year heritage of creating alpha in Active portfolio management for our clients in the home market. With Xtrackers, we have established a great stand-alone ETF and Passive mandates brand. And with RREEF, we build on more than 50 years of Real Estate expertise in core markets."

Brand change to become effective in early November 2026

DWS Group today announced that, effective early November 2026, it will introduce Deutsche Asset Management as its new global brand identity. This new brand identity is designed to support the firm's role as the Gateway to Europe for investors globally and reinforces its German and European heritage while clearly reflecting its global growth ambitions across regions and client segments. As the global umbrella brand, this change brings together the services, expertise and performance the group delivers worldwide.

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Brand portfolio "Deutsche Asset Management //" will serve as an umbrella; strong product brands remain untouched

The new brand identity will be home of the well-established and strong brands DWS for the Active European Private Wealth business, Xtrackers for the global ETF and passive mandates business, RREEF for the US real estate expertise and aims specifically at international and institutional clients. Most existing product names and brands will remain unchanged. From November, the "by Deutsche Asset Management //" endorsement will connect the product brands more clearly to a global platform, while Deutsche Asset Management will be used directly for institutional clients and private market services.

Stefan Hoops, CEO at DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA, said: "With Deutsche Asset Management, we launch a global identity that is home to a family of strong and well-established brands: DWS builds on a 70-year heritage of creating alpha in Active portfolio management for our clients in the home market. By focusing DWS on its core proposition in Germany and core Europe, we will further strengthen its recognition and impact. With Xtrackers, we have established a great stand-alone ETF and Passive mandates brand in the market that will benefit from being part of the Deutsche Asset Management family. And with RREEF, we build on more than 50 years of Real Estate expertise in core markets."

Hoops added: "Deutsche Asset Management will have immediate international recognition and is already well known by our institutional clients globally. Adopting it as our umbrella brand, is a clear signal to our clients: as a global asset manager with deep European roots, operating at scale and with fiduciary independence, we are here to support them with their long-term objectives, based on focused discipline and global expertise."

Strategic rationale, client focus

This step heralds the next phase of the company's development focused on growth, excellence and global relevance. In recent years, DWS Group has delivered on its strategic priorities, including strong operational performance and building momentum across its diverse investment capabilities culminating in a move into the MDAX, the major German Mid Cap Index, in March 2025.

Having completed the strategic cycle set out at its Capital Markets Day in 2022, DWS has entered its next phase at the beginning of 2026 building on its platform to further strengthen client outcomes and long-term growth, Connecting the Dots across capabilities, expertise and investment performance worldwide. Earlier this year, DWS Group aligned its Client Coverage Division even more clearly with client segments and set up its distribution organization for Private Wealth and Institutional Clients.

Stefan Hoops further explained: "Our ambitions are international and that calls for a new approach: more presence with institutional clients, greater visibility in regions outside Germany and Europe. It requires an organization that takes an even more holistic view of client relationships. An organization with a more global vision and approach. And an organization that is clearly recognizable for clients and talent around the world. As we entered the next phase of our growth agenda, we reflected on where we have not yet fully realised this potential and took the necessary steps to change that. The alignment of our commercial organisation around client groups was one important step in this direction; our intention to move to Deutsche Asset Management is another."

For clients and investors, the transition to Deutsche Asset Management delivers a clear and consistent global identity that signals scale and European leadership whilst reflecting the firm's international growth ambitions. The unified brand enhances market recognition and supports closer connectivity across the firm's global platform, reinforcing its ability to deliver on strategic and financial objectives.

Deutsche Asset Management will serve as the firm's global brand identity, while existing product and fund names and the specialist strength of the firm's investment franchises will remain unchanged.

Each brand keeps its own identity, flavour and expertise, with the "by Deutsche Asset Management //" endorsement signaling that they all belong to one global asset management platform, with shared standards, scale and institutional credibility. For businesses that already operate primarily at global or institutional level or focus on private market investments, Deutsche Asset Management will apply directly, with product names unchanged.

Starting November 2026, the implementation of this new global umbrella brand will take place in a phased rollout until March 2027. For the time being, the parent company name will remain DWS Group GmbH Co KGaA, with its stock ticker remaining DWS.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS), with EUR 1,190bn of total assets under management (as of 30 June 2026), is a leading European asset manager with global reach. With approximately 5,000 employees in offices around the world, DWS offers individuals, institutions and large corporations access to comprehensive investment solutions and bespoke portfolios across the full spectrum of investment disciplines. Its diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternative asset management enables DWS to deliver targeted solutions for clients across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes.

www.dws.com

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Contacts:

For further information please contact:



Sebastian Kraemer-Bach

+49 69 910 43330

sebastian.kraemer-bach@dws.com



Ina Kolanowski

+49 69 910 48824

ina.kolanowski@dws.com



Nick Bone

+44 (0) 20 754 72603

nick.bone@dws.com