Compunnel Digital Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for AI-led Digital Customer Experience Enablement

Compunnel Digital is recognized for transforming fragmented data and AI investments into scalable intelligence, measurable customer outcomes, and enterprise-wide digital transformation.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) while facing mounting pressure to deliver measurable customer value, the ability to move from experimentation to scalable execution has become a defining competitive advantage. Compunnel Digital is addressing this challenge by unifying data, AI, cloud, and quality engineering capabilities into an integrated transformation ecosystem designed to turn complex technology environments into actionable intelligence and business outcomes. For its differentiated approach to digital customer experience enablement and sustained execution excellence, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Compunnel Digital with the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Compunnel Digital excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving market demands while executing with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Through its data-to-insight architecture, AI operating system (AIOS) framework, and integrated offerings across AI, data, cloud, and quality engineering, the company empowers organizations to operationalize AI, accelerate innovation, and deliver measurable customer and business value. With a differentiated co-innovation model and deep execution expertise, Compunnel Digital consistently bridges the gap between technology ambition and real-world impact," said Navin Kumar Jagachandran, Global VP of Customer Experiences, Frost & Sullivan.

Compunnel Digital's growth strategy centers on helping enterprises overcome fragmented data ecosystems, disconnected technology stacks, and the challenges of scaling AI initiatives. Its Data-to-Insight Factory brings together information from disparate sources and transforms it into predictive and prescriptive intelligence, while its AI-OS framework evaluates use-case viability, data readiness, infrastructure maturity, and continuous learning requirements to align AI adoption with measurable business outcomes.

Innovation is further strengthened through Compunnel Digital's integrated portfolio spanning AI and cognitive technologies, data platforms, cloud engineering, and quality engineering. Solutions including InsightForge, AgentWeave, DocuIntel, LakehouseIgnite, CloudForge, autom8IQ, and DeploySense create an interconnected ecosystem that supports enterprise transformation from data readiness through deployment and ongoing optimization. "This recognition validates a deliberate choice: to engineer intelligence into the enterprise as one accountable system rather than a scatter of pilots. Our clients don't want more experiments, they want AI that holds at scale, under real compliance and cost pressure, and returns value a CFO can measure. That is exactly what we built Compunnel Digital to deliver." said Sourabh Chongdar, Business Unit Head, Compunnel Digital.

Compunnel Digital also differentiates its customer experience through a co-innovation and outcome-driven engagement model. Rather than requiring customers to replace established CRM, ERP, or other enterprise systems, its modular architecture operates as an orchestration layer that unifies data and enables greater visibility while preserving existing investments. This approach supports flexible adoption while helping customers accelerate time-to-value and manage transformation costs.

The company's measurable customer outcomes reinforce the effectiveness of this strategy. In one healthcare deployment, an AI-enabled documentation copilot freed 2.5 hours of physician time daily and reduced documentation errors by 40%. In an insurance deployment, a multi-agent AI system achieved 78% autonomous claims processing, reduced processing time from 14 days to four hours, and generated approximately $3.8 million in annual cost savings. For a Fortune 500 insurer, Compunnel Digital delivered an enterprise-grade agentic AI reference architecture featuring governed multi-agent orchestration, creating the blueprint for secure, scalable AI adoption across the enterprise.

For a leading specialty retailer, Compunnel Digital consolidated fragmented loyalty and customer analytics data into a unified customer intelligence platform, enabling AI-driven hyper personalization across digital and in-store channels. The transformation increased cross-sell conversion rates while reducing customer insight turnaround times from days to hours. These results demonstrate Compunnel Digital's ability to translate digital transformation initiatives into tangible operational and economic value.

Frost & Sullivan commends Compunnel Digital for combining strategic agility, technological innovation, customer-centric engagement, and disciplined execution to address some of the most persistent challenges facing digital customer experience enablement. Its strong client retention, global delivery capabilities, and embedded partnerships across industries further reinforce its ability to deliver scalable, long-term value.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Compunnel

Founded in 1994, Compunnel is a digital engineering, workforce solutions and AI services company serving global enterprises across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Life Sciences, MedTech, Retail, EdTech, and Manufacturing. The company specializes in Applied AI Engineering, Data Platforms & Intelligence, Cloud & Platform Engineering, Cybersecurity and Autonomous Quality Engineering - delivered through AI-OS, its integrated enterprise delivery framework. With over three decades of experience in complex, compliance-driven transformation programs, Compunnel's approach embeds AI into the software lifecycle by design. 23% of Fortune 500 companies work with Compunnel, with a 98% client retention rate. For more information, visit https://digital.compunnel.com/

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