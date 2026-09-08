HEXCLAD EXPANDS INTO ITALY, WELCOMES MASSIMO BOTTURA TO CULINARY COUNCIL

Expansion and Appointment Accompanied By New Global Partnership with Food for Soul

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HexClad, the revolutionary kitchen brand redefining premium cookware, today announced its expansion into Italy, one of the world's most celebrated culinary destinations. Marking this milestone, the company introduced internationally acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura as the newest member of its Global Culinary Council.

For more than three decades, Bottura has helped redefine modern Italian cuisine while using food as a platform to advance creativity, sustainability and social impact around the world. As HexClad's newest Council member, he'll bring his culinary philosophy and expertise to help inform future product innovation while inspiring home cooks to think differently about what's possible in the kitchen.

"I'm very selective about the partnerships I take on, and for me, it always starts with a genuine connection to the product and the people behind it," said Massimo Bottura. "HexClad shares my belief that the kitchen should be a place for creativity, curiosity and pushing boundaries. I'm excited to join the Culinary Council and be part of what they're building."

Bottura joins HexClad at a pivotal moment in the brand's global growth, building on its longstanding partnership with chef and investor Gordon Ramsay, who has played an integral role in the brand's evolution. The Global Culinary Council also includes Dominique Crenn, Nancy Silverton, Clare Smyth and Paul Ainsworth, bringing together some of the world's most respected culinary voices to help shape the future of the brand.

The expansion into Italy marks an important next step in HexClad's global growth. Since pioneering the hybrid cookware category in 2016, the brand has grown into one of the leading names in premium cookware, with a presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

"Italy has shaped the way the world thinks about food, craftsmanship and hospitality, making it an incredibly important market for HexClad," said Daniel Winer, CEO and Co-Founder of HexClad. "Welcoming Massimo to our Culinary Council is a defining moment for us. His pursuit of excellence, creativity and purpose perfectly reflects who we are, and we're proud to extend that relationship through a partnership with Food for Soul to help create meaningful impact in communities around the world."

As part of the announcement, HexClad is also launching a three-year global partnership with Food for Soul, the nonprofit organization founded by Bottura and Lara Gilmore. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to reducing food waste, fostering social inclusion and using the power of food to strengthen communities around the world.

"Food has the power to bring people together," said Gilmore, Founder and President of Food for Soul. "We're proud to partner with HexClad as they expand into Italy and welcome Massimo to their Culinary Council. Together, we'll strengthen our Refettorio communities while inspiring a more thoughtful and sustainable approach to cooking."

Food for Soul works with local partners to operate Refettorio community kitchens that transform surplus ingredients into restaurant-quality meals served in welcoming spaces designed to restore dignity through hospitality. Through the collaboration, HexClad will provide financial support to Food for Soul, equip Refettorio kitchens with cookware and engage its network of chefs, culinary professionals, and creators through volunteer initiatives and fundraising activities that help expand awareness of Food for Soul's mission around the world.

For more information visit www.hexclad.com / www.hexclad.eu/it

About HexClad

HexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand based in Los Angeles, known for its patented hybrid technology that combines stainless steel with nonstick for unmatched performance, durability, and ease-of-use. Since its founding in 2016, HexClad has redefined modern cooking tools with a full line of high-performance products, including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons, and kitchen accessories. Sold through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail partners, HexClad has built a passionate global following by empowering cooks of all levels with products that break rules and challenge convention. The brand was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America 2023-2025. Learn more at www.hexclad.com.

About Massimo Bottura

A restaurateur and entrepreneur for nearly forty years, Massimo Bottura is one of the most innovative and influential figures in the global gastronomic scene. In 1995, he opened Osteria Francescana in his hometown of Modena. The restaurant has received numerous accolades, including three MICHELIN Stars in 2012 and first place on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 and 2018, establishing Bottura's global reputation. Over the years, more restaurants opened, creating the Francescana Family. In Italy, the projects include Franceschetta58, Cavallino, the guesthouse Casa Maria Luigia, also home to Acetaia Maria Luigia, the restaurant Al Gatto Verde as well as Gucci Osteria in Florence. Internationally, Francescana Family projects include Torno Subito in Singapore and Miami, as well as Gucci Osteria in Tokyo and Seoul.

In 2015, alongside his wife Lara Gilmore, Bottura founded Food for Soul, a non-profit association and cultural initiative aimed at combating food waste and social isolation. In recognition of his humanitarian and environmental efforts, Bottura was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme in 2020 and most recently as SDG Advocate. In 2020 Osteria Francescana was awarded the prestigious MICHELIN Green Star for sustainability. In 2024, Casa Maria Luigia was awarded three MICHELIN Keys, while Al Gatto Verde earned a MICHELIN Star and a Green Star. In 2025, Cavallino received a MICHELIN Star.

About Food for Soul

Food for Soul is a cultural nonprofit organization founded by Chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore to empower communities to fight food waste and social isolation. Through its Refettorio projects and community partnerships around the world, Food for Soul transforms surplus ingredients into nourishing meals served with dignity, hospitality, and human connection.

www.foodforsoul.it

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