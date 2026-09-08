AXIS Specialty US Services Inc.: AXIS Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Launches Global Brand Campaign Spotlighting Its Focus on Specialty Underwriting Leadership

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today unveiled a new brand campaign celebrating its 25-year history of providing specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to customers. The company was formed in the aftermath of the September 11 tragedy to address a void in the market for specialist capacity. Since its modest beginnings as a start-up, AXIS has grown into a global specialty leader with $35 billion in total assets and $7.7 billion in total capital as of year-end 2025.

"AXIS was founded at a time of profound uncertainty, when customers and brokers needed specialist capacity, underwriting expertise, and the confidence to move quickly in complex markets. Twenty-five years later, that purpose continues to define who we are," said Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS. "As we mark this milestone, when the need for specialty expertise has only intensified, I am grateful to our founders and the colleagues who built AXIS, to the teammates carrying our purpose forward today, and to the customers and partners who place their trust in us."

25 Years of Specialty Solutions, Elevated

AXIS is recognizing its anniversary with the launch of a brand campaign that is a continuation of the refreshed brand identity that the Company introduced in November 2023. The effort includes a year-long multi-layered marketing program showcasing how, over 25 years, AXIS has supported customers by providing tailored specialty products and services to help navigate an increasingly volatile and uncertain world.

The global campaign features a distinctive look and feel incorporating "silver anniversary" iconography that brings to life its specialty products and focus; multimedia advertising, multichannel and digital marketing that celebrates "25 moments" of specialty leadership; a "25/Strong" internal engagement program; and an updated tagline, "25 Years of Specialty Solutions, Elevated". Brand materials associated with our 25th anniversary plus our new brand video can also be found here on our webpage.

Added Mr. Tizzio, "To celebrate our anniversary, we studied our own history and unearthed stories of how our AXIS colleagues have identified opportunities in the face of uncertainty, demonstrated entrepreneurship, and made a positive impact by supporting customers, fellow colleagues, and the communities where we do business. Through this brand campaign, we are connecting our past to our future as we continue to advance our vision of being the top specialty leader in the world."

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.5 billion as of June 30, 2026, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact Cliff Gallant Mairi MacDonald AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXIS Capital Holdings Limited investorrelations@axiscapital.com mairi.macdonald@axiscapital.com +1 415 262 6843 +44 207 877 3809



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f5b29a3-69a2-4d59-99b1-47438cc41706