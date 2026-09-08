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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
176 Leser
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JZ Capital Partners Limited - Result of Annual General Meeting

JZ Capital Partners Limited - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number:549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(the "Company")

8 September 2026

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8 September 2026 , all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 4 August 2026 were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Withheld

1

46,756,069

16,851

0

2

46,756,069

0

16,851

3

46,756,069

16,851

0

4

46,755,979

16,851

0

5 (1)

35,798,589

16,851

667,821

6 (1)

35,752,557

62,883

667,821

7 (1)

35,761,589

53,851

667,821

8 (1)

35,752,557

62,883

667,821

9

46,772,830

0

0

10

20,348,666

37,000

13

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 8 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Sam Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Email: Team_JZCP@ntrs.com

END

© 2026 PR Newswire
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