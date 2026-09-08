JZ Capital Partners Limited - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
JZ Capital Partners Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)
LEI Number:549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
(the "Company")
8 September 2026
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8 September 2026 , all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 4 August 2026 were duly passed.
Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Withheld
1
46,756,069
16,851
0
2
46,756,069
0
16,851
3
46,756,069
16,851
0
4
46,755,979
16,851
0
5 (1)
35,798,589
16,851
667,821
6 (1)
35,752,557
62,883
667,821
7 (1)
35,761,589
53,851
667,821
8 (1)
35,752,557
62,883
667,821
9
46,772,830
0
0
10
20,348,666
37,000
13
Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 8 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Sam Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001
Email: Team_JZCP@ntrs.com
END