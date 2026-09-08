Circana Advances AI-Powered Marketing Measurement: Introducing Liquid Mix with Google Meridian

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circana LLC today announced the addition of Meridian to its Liquid Mix offering. The solution combines Meridian's open-source marketing mix modeling framework with Circana's first-party data, AI capabilities and deep measurement expertise. Liquid Mix with Meridian gives advertisers another transparent, privacy-safe way to measure marketing effectiveness, optimize media investments and connect those decisions to real-world business outcomes, all in a single environment. As traditional measurement struggles to match the speed of modern marketing, this offering redefines the standard and equips advertisers with always-on intelligence that transforms data into real-time, decision-ready insights.

With the addition of Meridian, Circana is expanding the capabilities available through its Liquid Mix solution, providing marketers with greater flexibility and transparency in how they measure and optimize media investments. Meridian's open-source modeling approach with Circana's first-party data assets, including billions of verified transactions, loyalty-based purchase signals, demographic insights, and retail outcomes measurement, enables marketers to gain a more complete view of audiences and business impact across all channels, including brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. The result is another transparent, privacy-safe and action-ready measurement system that bridges insight and execution.

"Marketers want transparent, flexible measurement without sacrificing the depth of data and expertise required for rigor, or the ease and speed needed to make better business decisions," said Stuart Aitken, president and chief executive officer at Circana. "By bringing Meridian to Liquid Mix, we are giving clients greater choice in how they measure performance while helping them connect media investments to verified consumer demand and move from insight to action with confidence."

Circana is advancing research, innovation, and thought leadership to help marketers navigate an increasingly AI-driven and commerce-centric world, where speed, accuracy, and adaptability define competitive advantage.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

Circana Media Contact

Shelley Hughes

Email: shelley.hughes@circana.com

312-731-1782

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