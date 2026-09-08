Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 16:48
289,65 Euro
-0,72 % -2,10
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
289,45289,7016:49
0,0000,00016:49
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Circana Advances AI-Powered Marketing Measurement: Introducing Liquid Mix with Google Meridian

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circana LLC today announced the addition of Meridian to its Liquid Mix offering. The solution combines Meridian's open-source marketing mix modeling framework with Circana's first-party data, AI capabilities and deep measurement expertise. Liquid Mix with Meridian gives advertisers another transparent, privacy-safe way to measure marketing effectiveness, optimize media investments and connect those decisions to real-world business outcomes, all in a single environment. As traditional measurement struggles to match the speed of modern marketing, this offering redefines the standard and equips advertisers with always-on intelligence that transforms data into real-time, decision-ready insights.

With the addition of Meridian, Circana is expanding the capabilities available through its Liquid Mix solution, providing marketers with greater flexibility and transparency in how they measure and optimize media investments. Meridian's open-source modeling approach with Circana's first-party data assets, including billions of verified transactions, loyalty-based purchase signals, demographic insights, and retail outcomes measurement, enables marketers to gain a more complete view of audiences and business impact across all channels, including brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. The result is another transparent, privacy-safe and action-ready measurement system that bridges insight and execution.

"Marketers want transparent, flexible measurement without sacrificing the depth of data and expertise required for rigor, or the ease and speed needed to make better business decisions," said Stuart Aitken, president and chief executive officer at Circana. "By bringing Meridian to Liquid Mix, we are giving clients greater choice in how they measure performance while helping them connect media investments to verified consumer demand and move from insight to action with confidence."

Circana is advancing research, innovation, and thought leadership to help marketers navigate an increasingly AI-driven and commerce-centric world, where speed, accuracy, and adaptability define competitive advantage.

About Circana
Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

Circana Media Contact
Shelley Hughes
Email: shelley.hughes@circana.com
312-731-1782

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/circana-advances-ai-powered-marketing-measurement-introducing-liquid-mix-with-google-meridian-302872319.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.