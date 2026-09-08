Network to Code Appoints Chris Millerick as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Commercial Software Growth

Enterprise revenue leader joins Network to Code to expand adoption of Nautobot commercial software, Nautobot Cloud, and NautobotAI

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Network to Code , a leader in AI-powered network automation, today announced the appointment of Chris Millerick as Chief Revenue Officer. Millerick will lead all go-to-market functions and report to Chief Executive Officer Paul Brady.

Millerick brings more than two decades of enterprise technology revenue leadership. He joins Network to Code from Infoblox, where as Vice President of Worldwide Partner Sales and Alliances he led global partner and alliance revenue and built go-to-market channels with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. He previously held go-to-market leadership roles at Nutanix, Plexxi, and EMC, scaling SaaS and subscription revenue through diverse partner ecosystems.

"Chris has successfully built global revenue engines that scale through partners, while keeping customer outcomes at the center of everything he does," said Paul Brady, CEO of Network to Code. "As enterprises increasingly rely on network automation and AI, our opportunity is to reach more customers, faster, and to deliver even greater value to them. Chris is the right leader for that job."

Millerick's appointment follows the April 2026 launch of Network to Code's first wave of commercial applications with Nautobot 3.1, including OS Upgrades and Operational Compliance, and the introduction of three commercial bundles: Nautobot Professional, Nautobot Enterprise, and Nautobot Cloud. His focus will be expanding enterprise adoption of that portfolio and scaling partner and cloud routes to market.

"Network to Code has built the data foundation and automation capabilities enterprises need at exactly the moment their networks have to move faster," said Millerick. "My focus is extending the reach of that portfolio through partners and cloud, so more enterprises can turn automation into operational outcomes."

Millerick joins Brady, who was named CEO in December 2025, after a year in which Network to Code grew recurring revenue 52%, its second consecutive year of double-digit organic growth, and expanded its backing from Guidepost Growth Equity. With more than 65,000 Nautobot installs globally, Network to Code continues to build as an open-core software company, aligning its investments around three growth pillars: new commercial software products, greater cloud differentiation, and expanded AI capabilities delivered through NautobotAI, while maintaining its commitment to world-class enterprise services.

About Network to Code

Network to Code is the network automation software company behind Nautobot , the industry's leading open source Network Source of Truth and network automation platform. Our commercial editions - Nautobot Professional, Enterprise, and Cloud - extend the open source core with advanced automation workflows, operational compliance, AI-powered capabilities, and 24x7 enterprise support. Global enterprises, including Fortune 100 companies, rely on Nautobot to build a trusted data foundation, standardize change, validate outcomes, and maintain audit-ready proof - improving reliability and security while reducing operational cost and risk. No company has put more network automation into production than Network to Code.

Media Contact:

Danielle Dougan

York IE for Network to Code

ddougan@york.ie

SOURCE: Network to Code

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/network-to-code-appoints-chris-millerick-as-chief-revenue-officer-1217267