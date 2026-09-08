Six-month pilot program brings Everkind's emotional wellness platform to SpeedStaff's healthcare, IT, and industrial contract personnel

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (the "Company"), a wellness platform built for emotional self-care, and SpeedStaff Inc. ("SpeedStaff"), a Canadian workforce solutions company specializing in healthcare, IT, and industrial staffing and recruitment, today announced the signing of a Platform Services Agreement. The partnership will make Everkind's AI wellness platform available to SpeedStaff's nationwide contract workforce as a wellness benefit.

The partnership reflects a shared understanding that professionals across demanding industries continue to face increasing levels of stress and workplace fatigue, making access to accessible, stigma-free wellness resources more important than ever.

Under the terms of the agreement, all of SpeedStaff's contractors, as well as its administrative and support staff, will receive access to Everkind's platform. The arrangement is designed to bring continuous, daily mental and emotional wellness support to a workforce that often lacks consistent access to employer-sponsored wellness resources due to the temporary nature of contract assignments. The pilot will be provided to SpeedStaff at no cost for an initial six-month term. There is no assurance that the pilot will result in a paid or long-term commercial arrangement.

Everkind provides guided journaling, personalized meditation, and acts as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user over time - offering a private, low-barrier way for contractors to care for their emotional wellbeing every day. The platform is grounded in evidence-based practices and designed to complement existing employee assistance programs and peer support resources, extending care beyond the workday and into the moments that matter most.

"The professionals who keep our healthcare systems, technology networks, and industrial operations running are the foundation of our economy, and their emotional wellbeing isn't just a personal matter. It shapes the quality of work they perform, the resilience of every organization they support, and the stability of every family that depends on them. Partnering with Everkind gives SpeedStaff a meaningful way to invest in our contractors as whole people, not just professionals. When the individuals carrying heavy workloads have the tools to take care of themselves, everyone they serve is better for it."

- Jeffrey DiNallo, President, SpeedStaff Inc.

SpeedStaff will also receive access to Everkind's business dashboard, providing administrative oversight and de-identified, aggregate reporting on platform engagement. Consistent with Everkind's privacy-first approach, no individually identifiable user data will be shared with SpeedStaff or any third party.

"Contract work across any sector-whether in clinical settings, IT infrastructure, or industrial facilities-means constantly moving between assignments, projects, and teams. That constant transition is exactly why consistent wellness support tends to fall through the cracks. Everkind gives SpeedStaff's workforce a private tool that travels with them from role to role, so their access to daily emotional support doesn't reset every time their placement changes. We're glad to help make that kind of continuity possible for the people holding key industries together behind the scenes."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

The pilot expands Everkind's growing footprint across essential industries, where staffing demands and workload pressures have made consistent access to wellness support harder to guarantee. Partnering with a multi-sector staffing leader like SpeedStaff lets Everkind reach contract workers directly, regardless of which sector, facility, or region they are deployed in on a given week - extending daily support to a workforce that's often the last to receive it.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional wellness company making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered journaling and personalized meditations, acting as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user, grounded in evidence-based practices and built for daily habit formation. Private, non-clinical, and designed for real life. Learn more at www.everkind.com.

About SpeedStaff Inc.

SpeedStaff Inc. is a premier Canadian workforce solutions company providing full-service staffing and recruitment across the healthcare, IT, and industrial sectors. Connecting specialized talent with healthcare organizations, tech enterprises, and industrial facilities across the country, SpeedStaff delivers scalable workforce solutions tailored to modern business needs. To learn more about SpeedStaff, visit www.speedstaffinc.com or contact Jeffrey DiNallo, President of SpeedStaff Inc., at Jeff@speedstaffinc.com.

For further information:

Everkind contact: Harrison Newlands - hello@everkind.com - 647-366-2795

Harrison Newlands - hello@everkind.com - 647-366-2795 SpeedStaff contact: Jeffrey DiNallo - Jeff@speedstaffinc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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