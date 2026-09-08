EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO to Power Archax Markets' U.S. Expansion With Regulated Digital Securities Infrastructure



08.09.2026 / 15:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Correspondent Clearing Relationship Will Connect Archax Markets' Clients to Digital Asset Securities Custody, Escrow and Secondary Trading Through tZERO's Regulated Platform NEW YORK, NY - September 8, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, today announced that its broker-dealer subsidiaries have established a correspondent clearing relationship with Archax Markets LLC, the newly approved U.S. digital broker-dealer subsidiary of Archax Group Ltd. The relationship will provide the regulated infrastructure supporting Archax Markets' planned U.S. offering of traditional and digital securities, including tokenized real-world assets. Archax announced that Archax Markets has received approval of its New Member Application from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), completing its registration as a U.S. broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Archax expects the business to commence U.S. operations during the third quarter of 2026. Through its arrangements with tZERO Securities, LLC and tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC, Archax Markets will operate as an introducing broker and gain access to regulated U.S. capabilities spanning correspondent clearing, custody of digital asset securities, escrow services, and secondary trading through the tZERO Securities alternative trading system (ATS). The relationship enables Archax to pair its global digital asset platform and distribution capabilities with tZERO's U.S. market infrastructure. "Archax's U.S. approval is an important step in expanding institutional access to tokenized assets, and tZERO provides the regulated infrastructure needed to help translate that opportunity into an operational offering," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "This relationship demonstrates our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model in action: enabling financial institutions to enter digital asset securities markets through established custody, clearing and trading capabilities rather than having to build the full stack themselves." In addition to acting as an introducing broker, Archax Markets' registration permits it to offer private placements of traditional and digital securities to U.S. institutional and accredited investors. It also includes the ability to chaperone certain private placement offerings by non-U.S. broker-dealers to qualifying U.S. institutional investors in accordance with SEC Rule 15a-6. The agreement adds Archax Markets to a growing group of financial institutions using tZERO's regulated infrastructure to bring tokenized securities to U.S. investors. tZERO's integrated capabilities support the lifecycle of digital asset securities, connecting regulated custody and clearing with access to secondary liquidity through the tZERO Securities ATS. Media Contacts:

tZERO

Julie Ros, SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com KCSA Strategic Communications

tzero@kcsa.com Archax

media@archax.com About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. About Archax Archax is a UK/EU/US regulated digital asset platform, targeted at professionals and institutions. Founded by experts from traditional capital markets, Archax supports all types of digital assets - from unregulated cryptocurrencies through to regulated tokenised real-world assets (RWAs). Archax also covers the full digital lifecycle from token issuance and fundraising through to trading and custody. Archax provides the global, regulated on-chain capital markets infrastructure that allows traditional financial markets participants to bridge into the digital/crypto/DeFi space.

News Source: tZERO





08.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News