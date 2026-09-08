The European Union's solar market continued to grow in the first half of 2026, with at least 33.8 GW of new capacity installed between January and June. The figure represents a 1.9% increase from the 33.2 GW deployed during the same period in 2025, according to SolarPower Europe's EU Solar Market Update 2026: Mid-Year Analysis. The result exceeded forecasts published in late 2025 that had pointed to a market contraction, but does not yet indicate a clear acceleration in growth. Demand remained resilient despite worsening market conditions, supported in part by renewed concerns over fossil fuel ...

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