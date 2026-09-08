Andersen Global adds depth to its presence in France with the addition of Andersen Société d'Avocats (Andersen in France), a Paris-based member firm offering integrated legal capabilities to clients in France and internationally.

Andersen in France provides strategic legal solutions on matters involving corporate tax, international tax, transfer pricing, VAT, and tax litigation, supporting clients around the world. Under the leadership of managing partners Benoît Dambre and François Morazin, the multidisciplinary team also handles specialized matters involving urban planning, real estate, intellectual property and privacy, sustainability and ESG, EU law and sanctions, and other complex legal issues.

"We see legal advice as more than addressing immediate challenges; it should help clients make informed decisions and pursue opportunities with confidence," said Benoît. "Becoming a member firm of Andersen Global allows us to combine that client-focused approach with broader international capabilities, while remaining committed to responsible solutions that create lasting value."

"Our presence in France takes an important step forward with a team that understands both the local market and the increasingly international needs of today's businesses," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Benoît and François bring the leadership and market perspective needed to further develop the firm, while their team's broad legal capabilities will complement the work of our firms around the world."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908348996/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700