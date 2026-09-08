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ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Idealist Hosts Annual New York City Graduate School Fair for Social-Impact on September 29

Hundreds of graduate schools and programs will be represented at this in-person event, offering pathways to new and enhanced social-impact careers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Idealist will once again host an in-person graduate school fair in New York City on September 29th at the Metropolitan Pavilion for all those interested in social-impact careers. Hundreds of graduate schools and programs will be represented, inviting potential applicants to learn more about higher education options all over the world.

Idealist, founded in 1995, serves millions of people looking for ways to build a better world, through full-time jobs, internships, volunteerism, and connecting with neighbors to address local problems.

Since 2004, Idealist has hosted nearly 300 annual in-person and digital grad fairs to help over 100,000 members of our network advance their social-impact careers. Attendees are in different stages of their careers: professionals, recent college grads, current members and alumni of service corps (such as Peace Corps and AmeriCorps), interns, and current undergraduates.

Further information about potential attendees:

  • 92% are interested in enrolling in a grad program within two years of attending Idealist's Grad School Fair

  • 72% have a four-year degree, and 18% already have an advanced degree

  • 71% are employed, and 11% are current students

Graduate programs in attendance are those focused on public service professionals, such as anthropology, conflict resolution, counseling, education, environmental sciences, global and public health, international affairs, nonprofit management, nursing, psychology, public interest law, public policy, social work, socially responsible business, sociology, urban planning, and so many more.

"Convening grad program representatives and potential students in one space is always electric," said Kevin Kennedy, who leads grad fair programs at Idealist. "Whether individuals are ready to apply right away or are simply taking stock of what's out there, being in-person allows for important and pointed conversations that won't happen anywhere else."

Learn more about exhibiting at or attending the Idealist Grad Fair.

About Idealist

For 30 years, Idealist has worked to bridge the gap between intention and action by connecting organizations and people who want to do good. With the 2025 merger with VolunteerMatch, Idealist has connected 200,000+ organizations with tens of millions of people. Over the years, the combined organizations facilitated posting of over a million jobs and over a million volunteer opportunities. Additionally, Idealist empowers businesses to make a difference through volunteering via API technology and other means. Find out more at idealist.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Kevin Kennedy media@idealist.org

Find more stories and multimedia from Idealist at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Idealist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/idealist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Idealist



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/idealist-hosts-annual-new-york-city-graduate-school-fair-for-soc-1218027

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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