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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 15:48 Uhr
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Apica Gives Customers AI-Assisted Control Across Telemetry Infrastructure

New Venn AI Assistant and Built-In MCP Server Bring AI-Assisted Control to Every Layer of the Ascent Product Suite with Human Approval Required Before Any Action

Summary

  • Apica Ascent 3.0 adds Venn, a persistent AI assistant built into Flow, Observe, and Fleet, letting teams author pipeline rules, manage fleet agents, and configure alerts and dashboards in natural language.
  • A new built-in MCP server lets customers bring their own AI (BYOAI), connecting their own AI tools for direct operational control of existing pipelines, forwarders, alerts, and fleet agents.
  • Every AI-initiated action stays under human review: Any change that could delete or materially alter configuration requires administrator approval before it's applied.
  • A new flow-only mode runs pipeline processing without Lake storage overhead, moving telemetry up to 10x faster in engineering benchmarks and giving customers headroom as AI agents drive telemetry volumes up to 9.5x.

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apica, the telemetry data management company, today gives customers AI-assisted control across their core telemetry infrastructure. As AI agents take on more of the work of investigating and acting on operational data, telemetry management has to work for both agents and humans. Telemetry pipeline configuration, agent operations, alerting, and dashboards can now be managed through natural language instead of manual scripting, a direct response to the surge in data volume enterprises face as they deploy AI agents into production.

Blog post: The Weight We're Taking Off Your Shoulders

Venn, a persistent AI assistant now built into the products Flow, Observe, and Fleet, lets teams author new pipeline rules, manage telemetry agents, and configure alerts and dashboards conversationally. Every change runs through a review step before it's applied, putting administrators in control of which actions run automatically and which, like deleting a data stream or disabling a collector, stay off until they choose to enable them.

Teams that already run their own AI tools, a bring your own AI (BYOAI) approach, can connect through Ascent's new built-in MCP server, which gives external AI assistants direct operational control: Listing, inspecting, enabling, disabling, and managing existing pipelines, forwarders, alerts, and fleet agents, without routing telemetry data through a third-party AI vendor.

A new flow-only mode, which runs pipeline processing without Lake storage overhead, moves telemetry up to 10x faster in Apica's engineering benchmarks, giving customers headroom as AI agents drive telemetry volumes up by as much as 9.5x according to Apica-sponsored Omdia research.

"You always have control of your data, and we don't own your AI either," said Andi Mann, CPTO, Apica. "Ascent 3.0 puts AI-assisted work behind every part of how our customers manage their telemetry data, without asking them to give up ownership of that data or their choice of AI."

Ascent 3.0 is generally available today within existing subscription tiers.

Omdia report: https://www.apica.io/state-of-agentic-ready-observability-infrastructure-report-2026/

Apica Ascent release notes: https://docs.apica.io/product-overview/release-notes

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Apica Ascent 3.0?
Ascent 3.0 is the latest release of Apica's telemetry data management and observability platform. It adds AI-assisted, natural-language control across pipeline configuration, fleet operations, alerting, and dashboards.

What is Venn?
Venn is Apica's built-in AI assistant, now available across Flow, Observe, and Fleet. It lets teams author pipeline rules, manage fleet agents, and configure alerts and dashboards with a review step before changes are applied.

What does the new MCP server do?
It lets customers bring their own AI (BYOAI), connecting their own AI tools directly to Ascent for operational control - listing, inspecting, enabling, disabling, and managing existing pipelines, forwarders, alerts, and fleet agents - without adopting a new assistant or routing telemetry data through a third-party AI vendor.

How does Apica prevent AI from making unwanted changes?
Any AI-initiated action that could delete or materially change configuration requires human approval. Destructive actions, such as deleting a data stream or disabling a collector, are disabled by default until an administrator explicitly turns them on.

What performance improvements come with Ascent 3.0?
A new flow-only mode runs pipeline processing without Lake storage overhead, moving telemetry up to 10x faster in engineering benchmarks and giving customers headroom as AI agents drive telemetry volumes up to 9.5x.

When is Ascent 3.0 available?
Ascent 3.0 is generally available now, within existing Apica subscription tiers.

Where can I learn more?

Read the Omdia/Informa TechTarget research at apica.io/state-of-agentic-ready-observability-infrastructure-report-2026 or view release notes at docs.apica.io/product-overview/release-notes/ascent-3.0.1.

About Apica

Apica provides agentic-ready infrastructure for the AI era, helping enterprises take control of exploding telemetry volumes with the pipeline control, metrics foundation, and data readiness AI agents demand, at up to 40% lower total cost of ownership than legacy observability platforms. Unlike vendors that require a single AI assistant, Apica lets enterprises bring the AI tools of their choice to Ascent, with human approval required before any AI-initiated action can delete or materially change configuration. As a Swedish-American company, Apica is built around data sovereignty from the ground up: Customers always retain ownership and control of their telemetry data and their AI provider choices. Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, 2025 & 2026. Learn more at www.apica.io.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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