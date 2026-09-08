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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 15:48 Uhr
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Why Hong Kong didn't follow the "doomsday scenarios" Western media had prefabricated

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from South:

Over the past few years, when it comes to Hong Kong, some Western media outlets have been concocting various versions of "doomsday scenarios." Is Hong Kong's status as the world's financial center being weakened? Could Singapore take its place? Some have even declared, "Hong Kong is over."

But a series of newly released figures from Hong Kong has delivered a stinging rebuttal. Hong Kong has reclaimed the global top spot for IPO fundraising. It has risen to second place globally in competitiveness, and ranks third in the Global Financial Centers Index, first in the Asia-Pacific. In the first half of 2026, Hong Kong's economy grew by 5.1%, its strongest half-year performance in nearly five years.

Why has Hong Kong not followed the seemingly predetermined script? Click the video to find out more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/why-hong-kong-didnt-follow-the-doomsday-scenarios-western-media-had-prefabricated-302872377.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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