Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's TAG Software Group Acquires Square 9, a Provider of AI-Powered Intelligent Document Processing Solutions

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Square 9 Softworks, Inc. ("Square 9"), a New Haven, Connecticut-based provider of intelligent document processing solutions. The acquisition was completed through TAG Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New Haven, Square 9 offers a unified platform that lets organizations capture, organize, retrieve, and automate the movement of information throughout their operations. Its customer base spans more than 1,000 organizations across sectors as varied as healthcare, government, manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation. The platform combines enterprise content management, AI-powered data capture, digital forms, and business process automation into a single system, reducing manual work and making information easier to find and act on.

With this acquisition, TAG Software Group deepens its expertise in document automation and content management.

"Square 9 has spent over two decades helping organizations move away from paper-based work and manual processes, and its platform has become the backbone for how teams capture, manage, and act on their documents. The addition of Square 9 strengthens our expertise in workflow automation and content management, and it aligns strongly with Valsoft's philosophy of acquiring and supporting mission-critical software businesses for the long term. We look forward to supporting the Square 9 team as it continues to grow and serve its customers," said Costa Tagalakis, Managing Partner at TAG Software Group.

As part of the transaction, Stephen Young will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer and lead Square 9 going forward.

"We are excited to partner with TAG Software Group and the Valsoft team for the next stage of Square 9's journey. Over the last 20 years, we've achieved great success, but to reach our full potential, we believed we needed the guidance, expertise, and resources of an organization with a proven track record of helping its portfolio companies navigate exponential growth. A critical element of this decision was finding a partner who valued the legacy we had created and would continue to build upon it. We saw Valsoft and its long-term vision for success as the perfect fit, not only for the Square 9 team but for our customers and channel partners as well," said Stephen Young, Chief Executive Officer at Square 9.

Square 9 will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Louis-Philippe Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Square 9 was represented by Wiggin and Dana. Kaizen Equity Partners served as Square 9's M&A advisor.

About Square 9

Founded in 2005, Square 9 Softworks, Inc. is a New Haven, Connecticut-based provider of AI-powered intelligent document processing and content management software. Its platform captures unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across an organization. Square 9 automates document-driven work in areas including accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, and contract management, serving organizations across healthcare, government, manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation, and delivering its solutions through a network of channel partners.

For more information, please visit: www.square-9.com

About TAG Software Group

TAG Software Group acquires, enhances, and grows mission-critical software companies. As part of Valsoft Corporation, TAG provides a permanent home for vertical market software businesses, offering long-term partnerships that protect founders' legacies, employees, and customers. Through its decentralized model and in-house expertise across M&A, technology, AI, marketing, and operations, TAG supports companies in unlocking new growth, entering new markets, and serving customers more effectively at scale.

For more information, please visit: www.tagsoftwaregroup.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-tag-software-group-acquires-square-9-a-provider-of-ai-p-1218034