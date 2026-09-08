Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 15:54 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foton Motor: Fully Primed! FOTON Arrives at Hannover IAA with Full Product Range

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the global low-carbon wave, Europe, with stringent access rules and well-developed logistics, has become a vital testing ground for new-energy commercial vehicles worldwide. Guided by its internationalization strategy, FOTON has gone beyond simple single-product exports, delivering comprehensive localized solutions covering products, technology, supply chain and after-sales services.

At the 2026 Hannover IAA Transportation, FOTON runs a booth of over 1,000 square meters in Hall 21 with the theme "EASY MOVE". It exhibits seven complete vehicles and six self-developed core components tailored for mainstream European transport scenarios, ranging from long-haul logistics, urban sanitation and city delivery to public passenger transit. Exhibits cover multiple new-energy models as well as self-developed heavy-duty batteries, e-axles, electronic controls and megawatt charging piles, showcasing FOTON's full-chain independent research and development strength.

Holding WVTA and VECTO certifications, FOTON's new-energy products are gaining ground across European countries. Its European Regional Parts Distribution Center in Unna, Germany is officially operational to lift local after-sales response efficiency. Supported by 32 overseas localized factories, more than 1,200 sales outlets and over 1,500 service points, FOTON has built a closed-loop service system for vehicle delivery, parts supply and maintenance. From January to August 2026, FOTON's export volume hit 149,000 units, rising 44.3% year-on-year.

On September 14, Media Day (08:40-09:10 local time in Germany, and live-streamed simultaneously at 14:40-15:10 in China), FOTON will make three major strategic announcements:

First, it will unveil a new strategy for the European market, encompassing new-energy product iteration, localized business operations, and service ecosystem development, with a deep commitment to Europe's low-carbon transformation of commercial vehicles and the provision of full-lifecycle transport solutions.

Second, it will celebrate the milestone of delivering its 13-millionth vehicle globally, with this model set to debut first in the Spanish market, marking a key moment in FOTON's globalization journey.

Third, premiering the CAVAN BEACON-a versatile electric/hydrogen heavy truck for 300km+ long-haul-alongside 7 NEVs and 6 self-developed components (three-electric, megawatt charging), showcasing full tech independence and a Chinese zero-carbon logistics solution.

The booth will remain open to global dealers, customers, and media from Sept 15-20. Partners ZF, CATL, and EVE Energy will also be present, showcasing collaborative supply-chain strength.

This appearance stands as FOTON's new starting point in Europe and a solid demonstration of Chinese smart manufacturing on the global stage.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fully-primed-foton-arrives-at-hannover-iaa-with-full-product-range-302872381.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.