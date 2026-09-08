25-Year Mesothelioma Survivor Ellen Patton Partners With Mesothelioma Hope to Reach the Newly Diagnosed

Patton, the longest-known-living pleural mesothelioma survivor, joins the organization's patient resources as Mesothelioma Awareness Month begins.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope , a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, has announced a partnership with Ellen Patton, the longest-living pleural mesothelioma survivor in the United States.

Patton, who was diagnosed in 2001 and given 12 to 18 months to live, has shared her experience with Mesothelioma Hope and reviewed several of the organization's educational resources from a survivor's perspective. These include its free Pleural Mesothelioma Guide, Immunotherapy Guide, and Survivors Guide.

The partnership begins as Mesothelioma Awareness Month gets underway, ahead of Mesothelioma Awareness Day on September 26.

Patton's diagnosis came after she went to her doctor with trouble breathing. Surgeons opened her chest, intending to remove the cancer, and found it had already spread too far to operate. Chemotherapy, the other standard treatment option available to her at the time, was considered too risky.

She later traveled to a clinic in the Bahamas for an experimental immunotherapy treatment, years before immunotherapy became a standard treatment option for some patients with mesothelioma in the United States. Patton paid for the treatment herself after her insurance refused to cover it and administered up to 12 injections a day.

Over 25 years after her diagnosis, Patton continues to share her story and has advocated for asbestos awareness, including through past volunteer work with the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO).

"It's important for me to share my story so that I can get the word out that there is hope," Patton said.

Why This Partnership Matters for Patients

A long-term survivor's perspective. Patton was initially given a prognosis of 12 to 18 months. More than 25 years later, her experience offers newly diagnosed patients and their families the perspective of someone who has lived with mesothelioma for decades.

Firsthand experience with an emerging treatment. Patton pursued a treatment she described as immunotherapy when it was not available to her in the United States and was not covered by her insurance. "It definitely was worth every second and every penny that I had," she said.

Advice grounded in decades of navigating mesothelioma. Patton encourages newly diagnosed patients to seek out the right doctors and other professionals and to find people who understand their goals.

A survivor's voice in patient resources. Patton has reviewed Mesothelioma Hope's Pleural Mesothelioma Guide, Immunotherapy Guide, and Survivors Guide, providing feedback informed by her experience as a long-term survivor. Her story and perspective are also featured in other materials throughout the Mesothelioma Hope site.

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients

Mesothelioma Hope's Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help patients and families:

Connect with mesothelioma specialists and leading cancer centers

Understand surgical, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy options

Access free educational guides covering treatment, prognosis, and legal options

Find support groups and financial assistance resources

The full interview with Ellen Patton is available at MesotheliomaHope.com . The free Survivors Guide , which collects accounts from patients who have outlived their prognosis, is available at no cost and ships overnight.

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/25-year-mesothelioma-survivor-ellen-patton-partners-with-mesothelioma-hope-to-1216269