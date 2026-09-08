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ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Sacred Connection Unveils Ancestral Flow-State Priming Tool for the Biohacking and Performance Community

Designed for precision state control and rapid vagal activation, Sacred Connection brings direct-trade Amazonian botanical preparations to peak-performance protocols.

CODY, WY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / In the pursuit of peak mental performance and seamless flow states, Sacred Connection today introduced an ancestral, direct-trade botanical preparation engineered for precision state control and rapid somatic alignment.

While conventional neurohacking relies heavily on chemical cognitive enhancers, biohackers and high-performers are increasingly turning toward somatic tools that train immediate focus and state transitions. Traditional Hapé (pronounced ha-PAY) is an ancestral Amazonian preparation designed to stimulate vagal tone, clear mental chatter, and prime the mind for deep work blocks, breathwork protocols, or athletic recovery within 60 seconds.

Crafted from wild-harvested Amazonian leaves combined with native alkaline tree ashes (such as Tsunu and Murici) and administered through a traditional wooden applicator (Kuripe), the blend delivers a rapid, non-impairing state shift. Neurohackers incorporate Hapé to sharpen sensory acuity, increase mind-body coherence, and anchor clear intention before entering high-demand cognitive tasks.

"True optimization isn't just about pushing cognitive output higher, it is about master-level state control," said Frans Pagnier, Founder of Sacred Connection. "When you can shift your nervous system into total presence on command, you unlock access to effortless flow states. Sacred Connection provides a clean, ancient protocol for biohackers who want instant clarity, sharp sensory focus, and deep somatic grounding."

Biohacking-Grade Purity and Direct-Trade Sourcing

For biohackers tracking ingredient purity, raw sourcing, and clean processing, Sacred Connection operates on a transparent Direct-Trade Model alongside indigenous tribes in Acre, Brazil, including the Huni Kuin, Yawanawá, and Katukina.

Every preparation meets strict performance standards:

  • 100% Pure Botanical Integrity: Free from synthetic additives, heavy metals, artificial fillers, or preservatives.

  • Rapid Systemic Response: Bypasses digestive tract latency for near-instant physiological alignment and focus.

  • Ethical Economic Flow: Above-market compensation streaming directly to indigenous families and forest guardians.

Performance Protocols and Educational Resources

Sacred Connection provides specialized educational guides for high-performers integrating Hapé into performance stacks, including pre-meditation priming, deep work transitions, cold exposure preparation, and somatic breathwork.

To explore direct-trade Amazonian blends, view performance protocols, or learn more about direct-trade indigenous partnerships, visit https://sacred-snuff.com/.

About Sacred Connection

Sacred Connection is a direct-trade botanical brand dedicated to bringing authentic Amazonian preparations to modern biohackers, wellness practitioners, and high-performers. By partnering directly with indigenous communities in Acre, Brazil, Sacred Connection provides sustainably harvested, high-integrity botanical blends that foster mental clarity, somatic grounding, and cultural respect. Learn more at www.sacredconnection.co.

Media Contact & Sample Requests

  • Contact: Frans Pagnier, Founder

  • Email: info@sacredconnection.co

  • Website: https://sacred-snuff.com/

  • Media Sample Offer: Complimentary Media Product Kits and Kuripe applicators are available for qualified biohacking, health, and performance journalists upon request.

  • Interviews: Founder Frans Pagnier is available for interviews on state control, flow-state protocols, direct-trade ethics, and ancestral botanical preparations.

SOURCE: Sacred Connection



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sacred-connection-unveils-ancestral-flow-state-priming-tool-for-the-b-1216399

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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