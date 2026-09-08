Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Digger Specialties, Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, is expanding its Polyvinyl Fencing product line with the introduction of Polyvinyl Premier Ornamental Fencing. The new open-picket design provides fencing professionals with another versatile option for residential projects while giving homeowners an attractive, low-maintenance way to define and enhance their properties. Featuring 3-inch vertical pickets spaced 1-15/16 inches apart, the design combines open sightlines with a clean, finished appearance. Sturdy top and bottom rails and substantial 5-inch posts provide strength and structure while complementing the ornamental styling.

"Premier is a prestigious addition to our extensive group of beautiful vinyl fencing systems," said Brent Ross, Director of Sales - Fence Division. "It's timeless ornamental design, combined with the durability and low-maintenance benefits of vinyl, gives fencing professionals another attractive option to offer their customers, while providing homeowners with a beautiful way to define and enhance their property."

Manufactured using high-quality materials and DSI's commitment to meticulous attention to detail, the system is designed to provide lasting performance with minimal maintenance. Unlike wood fencing, which can warp, buckle, split, and require ongoing painting or staining, the vinyl construction is fade resistant and does not require painting or staining. The new fencing system is available in convenient 8-foot sections and three heights: 48 inches, 50-1/2 inches, and 60 inches. Color options include White, Tan, and Mocha, with Flat External (standard), Ball, Gothic, and Trim post cap options. These choices allow fencing contractors and homeowners to create a finished look that complements a wide range of homes and landscapes. For added strength and long-term durability, the system features an aluminum-reinforced bottom rail. Matching gates are also available to provide convenient access while maintaining a cohesive look throughout the installation. The system is backed by DSI's Transferable Lifetime Limited Warranty, providing added peace of mind for property owners.

Whether used to define property lines, frame a landscape, complement a pool or outdoor living area, or enhance curb appeal, the open-picket design offers a versatile solution for a variety of residential applications. For fencing professionals, it provides another option to meet the growing demand for attractive, durable, low-maintenance fencing. For homeowners, it offers the opportunity to achieve a distinctive finished look without the ongoing maintenance associated with traditional wood fencing. For more information about Polyvinyl Premier Ornamental Fencing and DSI's complete line of vinyl fencing systems, visit diggerspecialties.com.

###

Digger Specialties, Inc. (DSI) is a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, offering innovative solutions designed to enhance residential and commercial outdoor spaces. DSI's product portfolio includes railing, fencing, lighting, columns, wraps, and other outdoor living products manufactured with a commitment to quality, durability, and exceptional design.

Image of Polyvinyl Premier Ornamental Fencing



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/313235_xwire%20digger550.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313235