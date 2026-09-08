Acquisition expands FinQuery's presence, adding specialized FRS 102 lease accounting expertise and bringing its Intelligent Subledger Platform to UK and European accounting and finance teams

FinQuery, the Intelligent Subledger Platform for financial obligations and capital assets, today announced the acquisition of Innervision from IRIS Software Group. While FinQuery has served UK and European companies for nearly a decade, this acquisition officially establishes dedicated local operations-FinQuery UK-deepening support for regional clients and accelerating expansion across FRS 102 and IFRS 16 capabilities.

Serving more than 8,700 customers globally, including a rapidly growing FRS 102 and IFRS 16 UK customer base, FinQuery helps organizations manage and understand what they lease, own and owe, creating controlled, audit-ready accounting across lease accounting, fixed assets, debt management, accruals, and prepaid expense automation.

"The UK is an important growth market for FinQuery, and Innervision gives us something we value enormously: an established customer base, deep local expertise, and a team that understands the accounting needs of UK organisations," said Joe Schab, CEO of FinQuery. "By bringing Innervision into FinQuery, we can combine that expertise with the scale, product investment, and broader capabilities of the FinQuery platform. Our goal is straightforward: give UK accounting and finance teams a better way to manage complex accounting today and a platform that can grow with them well beyond lease accounting."

By combining Innervision's specialized UK compliance capabilities with FinQuery's Intelligent Subledger platform, UK customers gain a powerful, end-to-end accounting solution. Accounting and finance teams can guarantee total FRS 102 audit readiness, powered by FinQuery's proprietary Accountable AI, continuous product investment, and built-in automation. Existing Innervision customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service and the high standard of support they have come to expect, and over time, will gain access to FinQuery's broader platform beyond lease accounting.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About FinQuery

FinQuery is the Intelligent Subledger Platform for financial obligations and capital assets. Trusted by more than 8,700 organizations worldwide, FinQuery helps accounting and finance teams manage and understand what they lease, own, and owe creating controlled, audit-ready accounting across leases, fixed assets, debt, accruals, and prepaids automation.

Powered by Accountable AI, FinQuery transforms complex financial agreements and transactions into controlled, audit-ready accounting, helping organizations accelerate the close, strengthen internal controls, and maintain compliance with standards including ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87/96, and FRS 102. FinQuery complements existing ERP systems with the specialized accounting, automation, and intelligence required to manage financial obligations and capital assets at scale.

FinQuery is a portfolio company of TA Associates. Learn more at FinQuery.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Amelia Wright, FinQuery

amelia.wright@finquery.com