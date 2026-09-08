Whatfix Names Co-Founder Vara Kumar as Chief Executive Officer

Following the sudden passing of Co-founder and CEO Khadim Batti, Whatfix confirms continuity of leadership as long-time technical and product architect steps into the CEO role.

BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global leader in agentic digital adoption platforms (DAPs) for enterprises, today announced that Co-founder Vara Kumar has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Vara succeeds his late co-founder, Khadim Batti, following his sudden passing on September 1, 2026.

Since co-founding Whatfix alongside Batti in 2014, Vara has served as the architect of the company's product and research strategy, guiding its expansion from an early-stage startup into a global leader in digital adoption serving Fortune 500 companies globally. As CEO, Vara will lead the company's next phase of growth while preserving the core values and customer-centric culture established since its founding.

"Khadim was a visionary leader, a partner, and a dear friend," said Vara Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Whatfix. "Over the past twelve years, we built Whatfix on a shared conviction that technology should empower people, not stand in their way. As I step into the role of CEO, our executive leadership team and I remain deeply committed to realizing that vision, supporting our global customers and partners, and building an enduring enterprise anchored in strong fundamentals."

Under the unified leadership of Vara and the executive team, supported by the board, Whatfix continues to operate seamlessly across all regions, supporting its global customer base, technology partner ecosystem, and workforce.

About Whatfix:

Whatfix is the AI-native Digital Adoption Platform built for the modern enterprise. It helps organizations close the adoption gap by enabling users to use software effectively in the flow of work, while providing visibility into where users struggle.

Whatfix delivers an AI-native platform that combines digital adoption, analytics, simulation training, and intelligent agents to help enterprises realize value from technology investments faster. Powered by AI and ScreenSense, the platform understands user context and intent to provide real-time guidance, automate support, identify friction points, and drive continuous process optimization. This enables organizations to accelerate adoption, improve productivity, strengthen compliance, and unlock greater returns from enterprise software and AI initiatives.

Trusted by 600 enterprises globally, including 80+ Fortune 500 companies such as Shell, Schneider Electric, Mercedes Benz, Heineken, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Whatfix helps organizations accelerate software adoption, improve productivity, and maximize the value of digital transformation and AI investments. With a global presence spanning North America, UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia, Whatfix serves leading enterprises across some of the world's most complex and regulated industries. Backed by investors including Warburg Pincus, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

Media Contact

whatfix@icrinc.com

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