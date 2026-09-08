Active Wound Care Market worth $4.50 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Active Wound Care Market is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2031 from USD 3.19 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Active Wound Care Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Active Wound Care Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.19 billion

USD 3.19 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.50 billion

USD 4.50 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.1%

Active Wound Care Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest regional market share of 44.9% in 2025, supported by high chronic-wound burden, established wound-care infrastructure, reimbursement availability for selected advanced products, and the presence of leading manufacturers.

Biological skin substitutes accounted for the largest share of 56.8% in 2025, supported by the established use of human donor tissue-derived and animal-derived regenerative products.

Chronic wounds accounted for the largest share in 2025 because of the sustained burden of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure injuries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=259878425

Growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure injuries; the rising incidence of diabetes and peripheral vascular disorders; and the growing clinical adoption of regenerative and tissue-repair technologies. Increasing utilization of biological and synthetic skin substitutes, placental and extracellular matrix-based products, and growth factor-based therapies is also supporting market expansion. Greater emphasis on reducing wound-healing time, preventing amputations and other complications, and improving outcomes in difficult-to-heal wounds is further strengthening demand across hospitals, wound care centers, specialty clinics, and ambulatory settings.

Biological skin substitutes accounted for the largest share of the global active wound care market, by product type, in 2025.

Based on product type, the active wound care market is segmented into biological skin substitutes; biosynthetic/synthetic skin substitutes; topical agents, including growth factor- and cytokine-based agents and others; and other active wound care products, including collagen-based products. In 2025, biological skin substitutes accounted for the largest share, supported by their increasing use in chronic and complex wounds, growing clinical evidence supporting tissue regeneration, and the availability of a broad range of human donor tissue-derived and animal-derived products. Biological skin substitutes provide extracellular matrix structures and, depending on the product, viable cellular or biologically active components that support tissue repair and wound closure. Their increasing utilization in diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure injuries, surgical wounds, burns, and other difficult-to-heal wounds continues to support the segment's leading market position.

Chronic wounds accounted for the largest share of the active wound care market, by wound type, in 2025.

Based on wound type, the market is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. In 2025, chronic wounds accounted for the largest share, primarily due to their prolonged treatment duration, high recurrence rates, and increasing prevalence among aging and diabetic populations. Rising cases of diabetic foot ulcers, venous insufficiency, pressure injuries, peripheral vascular disease, and associated wound-healing complications are increasing demand for regenerative and biologically active wound care products.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the active wound care market, by end user, in 2025.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals; wound care centers and specialty clinics, including burn centers and trauma centers; ambulatory surgical centers; home healthcare settings; and other end users. In 2025, hospitals accounted for the largest share because they play a central role in managing severe and complex chronic wounds, surgical and dehisced wounds, burns, traumatic injuries, and patients requiring multidisciplinary wound care. Hospitals also perform a substantial number of debridement, reconstructive, grafting, and other surgical procedures in which advanced wound matrices and tissue substitutes may be used. Availability of wound care specialists, surgeons, multidisciplinary clinical teams, and access to advanced treatment technologies further supports the segment's dominant position.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=259878425

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global active wound care market in 2025.

The active wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share, supported by the high prevalence of diabetes and chronic wounds, established wound care infrastructure, widespread availability of advanced regenerative products, and the strong presence of leading active wound care manufacturers. The region also benefits from a well-developed network of hospitals, outpatient wound care centers, podiatry practices, and specialty clinics, along with comparatively greater adoption of cellular and tissue-based products and other advanced wound-healing technologies.

Key Players

Leading players in the Active Wound Care companies include Smith+Nephew plc (UK), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), MIMEDX Group, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Solventum Corporation (US), AROA Biosurgery Limited (New Zealand), PolyNovo Limited (Australia), AVITA Medical, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Tissue Regenix Group plc (UK), URGO Group (France), and Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=259878425

Active Wound Care Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the active wound care ecosystem remains substantial but has become more selective, with capital concentrating on differentiated regenerative technologies, clinically supported biological products, synthetic and biosynthetic tissue matrices, scalable manufacturing platforms, and products that can expand beyond reimbursement-dependent chronic-wound settings into burns, trauma, and complex surgical wounds. The scale of strategic capital committed to the sector is demonstrated by Coloplast's acquisition of Kerecis for up to USD 1.3 billion in 2023, including USD 1.2 billion upfront. The transaction provided Coloplast entry into the high-growth US biologics wound care market through Kerecis' intact fish-skin regenerative technology.

Strategic funding has continued to favor companies with differentiated platforms and opportunities to diversify into acute and surgical wound care. In December 2025, Solventum completed its acquisition of Acera Surgical after agreeing to pay USD 725 million in cash plus up to USD 125 million in contingent payments. Acera adds fully engineered synthetic tissue matrices based on electrospinning technology and gives Solventum greater exposure to regenerative tissue matrices in acute-care settings. In July 2026, MIMEDX agreed to acquire Sanara MedTech at an enterprise value of approximately USD 350 million; MIMEDX obtained a committed USD 300 million term loan from Hayfin Capital Management to finance the cash component alongside cash on hand.

Growth-stage wound care companies are also accessing debt and non-dilutive funding to expand commercialization, manufacturing capacity, and clinical evidence. AVITA Medical secured a five-year credit facility of up to USD 60 million from Perceptive Advisors in January 2026, with USD 50 million funded initially, to refinance existing debt and support further growth of its acute wound care portfolio. MIMEDX had earlier established USD 95 million of senior secured credit facilities in 2024 to strengthen its capital structure, while PolyNovo reported an additional USD 10 million of BARDA funding supporting its pivotal NovoSorb BTM full-thickness burn trial.

At the same time, the investment environment has become more sensitive to clinical evidence, product differentiation, reimbursement durability, manufacturing economics, and care-setting diversification. CMS fundamentally changed US Medicare payment for skin substitutes beginning in 2026, replacing the previous product-specific model with payment as incident-to supplies and establishing a single payment rate of approximately USD 127.28 for 2026 across the identified regulatory categories. CMS expects the change to substantially reduce Medicare spending on these products. This change increases investor emphasis on companies with evidence-supported products, efficient manufacturing, broader hospital and surgical exposure, and less reliance on historical physician-office reimbursement spreads.

Revenue Shift Context

The active wound care market is shifting from a revenue model heavily influenced by high-value physician-office skin-substitute reimbursement toward a more diversified mix of regenerative products across chronic wounds, hospital-based acute wounds, burns, trauma, and complex surgical applications. The 2026 Medicare payment reform is accelerating this transition by reducing the economic advantage previously associated with product-specific reimbursement and increasing the importance of clinical differentiation, appropriate patient selection, treatment economics, and evidence generation.

Large manufacturers are increasingly building portfolios that span multiple wound settings and technology platforms. Smith+Nephew generated USD 621 million from Advanced Wound Bioactives in 2025, up 6.9% from 2024, although the company noted softness in skin substitutes ahead of the 2026 reimbursement changes. The company also said its future biologics strategy includes extending established products and skin substitutes into new indications while increasing investment in clinical evidence. Organogenesis generated USD 531.2 million in Advanced Wound Care revenue in 2025, up 17% year over year, supported partly by newly licensed products.

A similar diversification is visible at MIMEDX, where 2025 revenue comprised USD 276.3 million from Wound and USD 142.3 million from Surgical products, compared with USD 231.0 million and USD 117.9 million, respectively, in 2024. Its proposed acquisition of Sanara would materially increase exposure to surgical applications and hospital call points. These developments indicate that future revenue growth will increasingly depend on treated-patient volumes, expansion into acute and surgical indications, clinical outcomes, reimbursement sustainability, product format and wastage economics, manufacturing scalability, and geographic penetration, rather than reimbursement intensity alone. Synthetic and biosynthetic matrices also provide an increasingly important growth route because their standardized production and off-the-shelf characteristics can support expansion into hospitals, burns, trauma, and complex surgical wound pathways.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in active wound care is increasingly capability-led rather than simple portfolio consolidation. Strategic buyers are acquiring differentiated biomaterial technologies, regenerative platforms, manufacturing capabilities, clinical evidence, hospital commercial infrastructure, and access to new wound indications. Coloplast's acquisition of Kerecis provided entry into intact fish-skin biologics; Solventum's acquisition of Acera added synthetic tissue matrices; and the proposed MIMEDX-Sanara combination would significantly broaden surgical regenerative medicine exposure and hospital-market reach.

The pattern is also evident among smaller and emerging participants. BioStem acquired BioTissue's surgical and wound care business in January 2026 to gain the Neox and Clarix portfolios, a national commercial infrastructure, and access to hospital and GPO channels. The transaction included approximately USD 15 million upfront, up to USD 10 million of additional regulatory milestone consideration, and potential commercial royalty milestones of up to USD 15 million. This reinforces a broader strategic shift toward acquiring both technology and commercial access, particularly in hospital-based acute wound and soft-tissue applications.

ACTIVE WOUND CARE MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Proposed acquisition MIMEDX Group, Inc. (US) Sanara MedTech Inc. (US) MIMEDX agreed to acquire Sanara for ~USD 350 million enterprise value, comprising USD 33 per share in cash plus MIMEDX shares. The combination is intended to expand MIMEDX's surgical footprint, add Sanara's collagen and surgical technologies, and broaden hospital commercial reach. MIMEDX secured a USD 300 million term loan to support financing. January 2026 Asset acquisition BioStem Technologies, Inc. (US) BioTissue Surgical & Wound Care Business (US) BioStem acquired BioTissue's surgical and wound care assets, including Neox and Clarix, for ~USD 15 million upfront, with up to USD 10 million in regulatory milestone consideration and potential commercial royalty milestones of up to USD 15 million. The acquisition also adds sales personnel and GPO/IDN access. December 2025 Acquisition Solventum Corporation (US) Acera Surgical (US) Solventum completed the acquisition of Acera, a developer of fully engineered regenerative wound materials, for USD 725 million in cash plus up to USD 125 million in contingent payments. The deal adds synthetic tissue matrices and strengthens Solventum's acute-care regenerative portfolio. August 2023 Asset acquisition Sanara MedTech Inc. (US) Applied Nutritionals/ Hymed collagen assets (US) Sanara acquired wound-care collagen IP, manufacturing rights, regulatory approvals, and assets relating to CellerateRX Surgical and HYCOL for an initial consideration of USD 15.25 million, plus an earnout of up to USD 10 million. The transaction increased Sanara's control of manufacturing and collagen-product development.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five companies-Smith+Nephew plc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., MIMEDX Group, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, and Coloplast A/S through Kerecis-collectively accounted for approximately 60-65% of the global active wound care market in 2025. This indicates a highly consolidated market, with the remaining approximately 35-40% distributed among companies such as ConvaTec, Solventum, AROA Biosurgery, PolyNovo, AVITA Medical, Anika Therapeutics, Tissue Regenix, URGO, Stryker, LifeNet Health, and other regional and specialist manufacturers.

The investment and M&A pattern suggests that future market leadership will increasingly depend on ownership of clinically differentiated and evidence-supported regenerative technologies, diversified chronic and acute wound portfolios, reimbursement resilience, scalable and reliable manufacturing, strong hospital and specialist commercial channels, and the ability to expand products across burns, trauma, dehisced wounds, and complex surgical applications. The 2026 reimbursement reset is likely to reinforce this trend by reducing the relative attractiveness of undifferentiated physician-office skin-substitute models and increasing strategic value for platforms that can demonstrate clinical outcomes, lower total treatment cost, reduce wastage, and operate across multiple care settings.

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Medical Devices Reports:

Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Biological Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Collagen), Devices (NPWT, Debridement), Biological Skin Substitutes, Sutures, Staplers), Wounds (Chronic, Acute)), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wound-care-biologic-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wound-care-biologic.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/active-wound-care-market-worth-4-50-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302872059.html