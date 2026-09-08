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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
08.09.26 | 15:55
8,962 Euro
-2,16 % -0,198
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0389,04216:31
9,0269,03616:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 16:10 Uhr
148 Leser
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Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
8 September 2026 at 17:00 EEST

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 687 145 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 2 October 2025.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 83 304 077.

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580?507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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