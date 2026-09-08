Cylake Closes $245 Million Funding Round Ahead of Beta Release for Next-Generation Cybersecurity Product

Funding will support continued team growth and accelerate development of Cylake's complete, AI-native, data-driven cybersecurity platform for the world's largest and most regulated institutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylake , the complete cybersecurity platform for operational sovereignty, announced today it has raised $245 million through a convertible note, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Picture Capital, and Redpoint Ventures. This latest funding brings Cylake's total raised to $290 million, following a $45 million seed round in March 2026 led by Greylock Partners.

The new capital will support continued product development for Cylake's complete, AI-native, fully sovereign cybersecurity platform, as well as ongoing team growth . The company is currently working with a cohort of industry-leading design partners to deliver a cyber platform for highly regulated commercial and government organizations, with a beta product expected by the end of 2026 and full general availability in 2027.

"Most of the market has been slow to realize how AI and SaaS shifted the goalposts for enterprise cybersecurity. Cylake identified that gap early and is building the answer," said Ravi Mhatre, Partner and Co-founder at Lightspeed Venture Partners, who joins Cylake's Board of Directors. "Highly regulated organizations have requirements around data sovereignty and control that existing approaches were not designed to address, and Cylake has assembled an exceptional team to take on that opportunity."

End-to-end protection without sacrificing control

Cylake is developing its platform for organizations that require complete cybersecurity capabilities with full data sovereignty. The product will operate entirely on premises or in private cloud environments, enabling organizations to maintain full control over their data, infrastructure, and operations. This holistic approach also enables Cylake to operate on a single, complete data foundation, avoiding coverage gaps that create vulnerabilities while empowering AI workflows with an end-to-end view.

"Having worked with Nir for more than 30 years, I've seen firsthand his ability to anticipate where the market is going and build the anchor products that will define the next generation of cybersecurity," said Rakesh Loonkar, Partner at Picture Capital, who joins as a Board Observer. "Cylake is already partnering with some of the top organizations across industries on product development, and I'm confident demand will only accelerate as the team moves toward general availability."

Strong momentum and continued growth

Since emerging from stealth in March, Cylake has expanded its engineering and product teams and deepened its work with design partners ahead of beta. The company has grown to more than 40 employees and plans to continue hiring across engineering, product, and other key functions.

"We are building Cylake for organizations that cannot compromise between adopting advanced cybersecurity technology and maintaining control of their data and infrastructure," said Nir Zuk, CEO and Founder of Cylake. "In those cases, the public cloud is not the right operating model. The architecture needs to be rebuilt around complete data, sovereignty, and control for an AI-native world. This investment lets us accelerate that work."

Cylake's cybersecurity platform is centered on a unified data foundation for highly regulated organizations that require greater sovereignty, control, and visibility. Rather than relying on fragmented security tools that operate on partial information, the platform gives organizations a holistic view of data and context across their infrastructure while maintaining full operational control.

About Cylake

Cylake is a cybersecurity company built for the world's largest and most regulated institutions. Co-founded by Nir Zuk, Wilson Xu, and Ehud (Udi) Shamir, Cylake is led by a team of experienced security engineers and operators. The company is developing a complete cybersecurity platform designed for full data sovereignty and intended for on-premises and private environments that require operational control and accountability. Cylake is focused on helping organizations that operate under strict constraints maintain security at scale. For more information, visit cylake.com or LinkedIn , X , Substack , and YouTube .

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Media contact:

cylake@bulleitgroup.com