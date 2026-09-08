Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Built Environment Has a Nature Problem

The Biomimicry Institute, Together With Industry Leaders, Is Issuing a Pledge to Change It and Is Calling for Signatories to Join Them

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / The Biomimicry Institute has released the Nature Positive Buildings, Cities & Infrastructure Pledge, a shared public commitment to nature in the built environment developed over a year of collaboration with cross-sector global leaders. The Pledge is now open for signatures. The Institute and its partners are calling for at least 100 organizations and individuals to sign by September 23, 2026.

The built environment is responsible for approximately 50% of raw material extraction, and is one of the leading drivers of habitat loss and biodiversity decline worldwide. The sector has not adequately acknowledged this, and it is not taking sufficient action.

"The sector has solutions. What it has lacked is a shared commitment and knowledge exchange," says Amanda Sturgeon, CEO of the Biomimicry Institute. "The Pledge changes that. We are urging the built environment sector to stand behind a common vision for what nature-positive means, and to begin building the shared alliances, policies, resources and capacity that will make the vision real."

Grounded in the principle that humans are a part of nature and nothing we build exists outside the living system that supports all life, the Pledge offers five declarations: designing as nature; measurable nature-positive outcomes and accountability; regeneration through the built environment; bioregional and longview thinking; and ecological performance that benefits everyone. It draws on the lens of biomimicry-looking to nature to solve some of humanity's greatest issues-and closes with a shared commitment: "We look to nature as mentor, model, and measure."

Participants in the inaugural Co-Lab cohort reflected on the year of work and what the Pledge means for their fields:

"The Nature Positive Buildings, Cities, and Infrastructure Pledge reflects a vision we share in our guiding principles - to reconcile the built environment with nature," said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). "Through LEED, SITES, and our broader portfolio of programs, USGBC and GBCI have spent decades advancing practices and strategies that help buildings, sites, and cities connect with natural systems. Projects around the world are demonstrating that nature-positive outcomes are achievable - and that they deliver real value for communities, businesses, and the planet. We are proud to support this pledge and to continue working with partners worldwide to realize its ambitions for a regenerative built environment."

"As we find ourselves nearly 30 years into the modern green building movement, the time is ripe for an even broader integrated approach, with "nature positive" solutions as a universal inspiration for the reimagination of our cities and communities at a global scale," said David Goldberg, FAIA, President of Mithun. "Thank you Biomimicry Institute for leading this charge! We can't wait to see the positive results of the Co-Lab over the next decade and beyond."

"A shared commitment to Nature in the built environment can change more than the way our cities look and perform," Chris Sharples AIA, Founding Principal, SHoP Architects. "It can change how people feel, live, and connect within them, creating environments of beauty that are more joyful and resilient."

To read and sign the Pledge, visit: biomimicry.org/buildings-cities-infrastructure-pledge/. The Pledge will remain open for signatures through the end of 2026.

On September 23, 2026, the Institute will host an event during NY Climate Week to bring together signatories, Co-Lab participants, and built environment leaders and launch an on-going Alliance to further the commitments in the pledge. Details and sign up can be found here: https://luma.com/svzyf71g

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About the Pledge

The Nature Positive Buildings, Cities & Infrastructure Pledge is a shared public commitment to advancing a nature-positive built environment, developed by the members of The Biomimicry Institute's year-long Co-Lab. Grounded in the principle that humans are a part of nature and nothing we build exists outside the living system that supports all life, the Pledge calls on organizations and individuals across architecture, engineering, development, investment, and city planning to commit to designing as nature, achieving measurable nature-positive outcomes, regenerating living systems, thinking bioregionally and across generations, and sharing ecological benefits equitably. Signatories can read and sign at biomimicry.org/buildings-cities-infrastructure-pledge/

About the Biomimicry Institute

The Biomimicry Institute is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization co-founded by Janine Benyus in 2005, on a mission to create a nature positive, inclusive, and regenerative world inspired and guided by nature's genius. Since its founding, the Institute has worked to spread the practice of looking to the solutions developed by living organisms over billions of years to provide insight and inspiration for effective, efficient, and sustainable innovations and approaches to

addressing our own challenges. For more information, visit www.biomimicry.org.

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The Biomimicry Institute

media@biomimicry.org

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-built-environment-has-a-nature-problem-1218045