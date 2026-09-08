Laboratory Mixers Market worth $2.74 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Laboratory Mixers Market is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2031 from USD 2.27 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Mixers Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Laboratory Mixers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.27 billion

USD 2.27 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.74 billion

USD 2.74 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.5%

Laboratory Mixers Market Trends & Insights:

By region, the Asia Pacific laboratory mixers market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2031.

By product, the shakers segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the gyratory mixers segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

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Global demand for laboratory mixers is supported by the expansion of research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology development, clinical testing, food and environmental analysis, and higher-throughput sample-preparation workflows. Mixers are used across these settings for reagent preparation, sample resuspension, cell culture, extraction, formulation, assay development, and quality-control testing. Demand is therefore closely linked to laboratory capacity, research funding, new facility construction, equipment replacement, and the adoption of more standardized and automated procedures.

Shakers to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixers market in 2031.

Based on product, the shakers segment is expected to capture the largest market share in 2031, as they serve multiple high-volume research and biopharmaceutical workflows, while magnetic stirrers benefit from broader routine use and strong replacement demand. Shakers are used for continuous, controlled movement in cell culture, sample preparation, bacterial and yeast growth, hybridization, staining, solubility testing, and incubation. Orbital and incubator shakers are particularly important in cell-based research because they help maintain uniform nutrient distribution and oxygen transfer in suspension cultures. They are used for bacterial, yeast, fungal, mammalian, and insect-cell cultivation, including cell expansion, plasmid and protein expression, media development, and inoculum preparation. These applications are more equipment-intensive and often involve higher-value products than routine tube mixing. Customers may require temperature control, carbon dioxide control, programmable operation, larger platforms, stackable systems, or specialized clamps and flask holders. This creates greater revenue potential per unit than basic vortex mixers or standard magnetic stirrers.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. There has been increased drug-discovery and R&D activity. Drug formulation, analytical development, stability testing, dissolution work, assay preparation, and sample preparation require repeatable mixing. Monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and other biologics rely on cell culture, media preparation, buffer preparation, and gentle, uniform agitation. These workflows require orbital shakers, incubator shakers, rockers, rollers, magnetic stirrers, and single-use mixers. This shows measurable demand potential for mixers in biologics manufacturing. Cell therapy, gene therapy, stem-cell research, and regenerative medicine require tightly controlled cultivation and sample-preparation conditions. Incubator shakers and automated cell shakers support oxygen transfer, cell suspension, temperature control, and reproducible growth conditions. This creates promising demand for mixers in cell and gene therapy applications. All these factors are projected to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies show significant growth during the forecast period.

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North America to hold the largest share of the laboratory mixers market in 2031.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share in 2031, owing to the large concentration of research universities, biomedical institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, clinical laboratories, and advanced testing facilities. These end users require laboratory mixers across routine sample preparation, cell culture, reagent and buffer preparation, assay development, formulation work, analytical testing, and quality-control operations. The region has a mature research and funding ecosystem that supports purchases of laboratory equipment through university research grants, public research programs, shared-core facilities, and institutional procurement channels. This creates a large installed base of vortex mixers, magnetic stirrers, shakers, thermal mixers, and overhead stirrers. It also supports recurring replacement demand as laboratories upgrade equipment for improved reliability, digital control, temperature management, and compatibility with microplates, tubes, and automated workflows.

Key Players

Leading players in the Laboratory Mixers companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), and Corning Incorporated (US).

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Laboratory Mixers Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The laboratory mixers market is influenced by investment across the broader laboratory-equipment and life-science-tools ecosystem rather than by standalone funding activity focused exclusively on mixers. Capital deployment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical research, diagnostics, laboratory automation, and academic research infrastructure is driving the construction and modernization of laboratories worldwide.

Revenue Shift Context

The laboratory mixers market is experiencing a gradual revenue shift from basic, manually operated benchtop equipment toward higher-value systems that offer greater process control, versatility, and workflow compatibility. Traditional vortex mixers, magnetic stirrers, orbital shakers, and overhead stirrers continue to represent a key portion of unit sales as they are widely used in academic laboratories, hospitals, diagnostic centers, industrial quality-control facilities, and pharmaceutical laboratories. However, growth in revenue is increasingly concentrated in digitally controlled, temperature-managed, multi-position, and application-specific mixer platforms.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers/acquisitions in the laboratory mixers market for 2025 and 2026 are at a measurable pace and can outpace past years. Key players have shown activity in the inorganic space, covering agreements, partnerships, and collaborations.

LABORATORY MIXERS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JANUARY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August 2025 Acquisition Scientific Industries (US) Troemner, LLC (US) Troemner acquired Genie Division from Scientific Industries. This transaction would cover the sale of the Vortex-Genie product family involving USD 11.1 million in cash August 2024 Acquisition Heidolph (Germany) ATS Corporation (Canada) ATS Corporation to acquire Heidolph, in which Heidolph will operate as an independent company to focus more on offering automated and connected features with laboratory mixers.

Company Revenue Share Details

The laboratory mixers market is characterized by a competitive structure, comprising multinational laboratory-equipment suppliers, specialized mixer manufacturers, regional producers, and distributors. Key companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, IKA-Werke, Avantor, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Corning, Antylia Scientific, and Heidolph. Limited companies appear to show leading positioning in the market as laboratory mixers encompass several product types-vortex mixers, magnetic stirrers, shakers, overhead stirrers, thermomixers, and specialized mixing systems-and suppliers often have strength in only selected categories. The competitive environment is therefore shaped less by broad corporate revenue and more by product breadth, application expertise, brand reputation, reliability, distributor coverage, after-sales service, and the ability to integrate equipment into automated and digitally enabled laboratory workflows.

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