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WKN: A0Q4PN | ISIN: VGG8918T1030 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 16:18 Uhr
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Tongxin Microelectronics (TMC TONGXIN MICRO): TMC TONGXIN MICRO Showcases Solutions for Digital Finance and Trusted Identity at Seamless Africa 2026

JOHANNESBURG and BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Seamless Africa 2026, held September 8-9, Tongxin Microelectronics (TMC TONGXIN MICRO), a provider of security chip solutions, showcased technologies for payment IC cards, payment terminals and electronic identity documents.

Payment IC Cards

The company presented its Payment Product THD89 Family, the first China-developed security chip to achieve CC EAL6+ certification. The series is widely used in payment cards supporting major networks including UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, and JCB, securing transactions for hundreds of millions of cardholders.

TMC TONGXIN MICRO also presented the E450R, the world's first open architecture security chip. Built on RISC-V open hardware and the OpenPlatform software architecture, the E450R provides an open foundation for the development of financial payment applications. Already adopted by state-owned and joint-stock banks in China, with tens of millions of units produced and deployed, the chip represents a significant advance in open innovation within the financial payments industry.

Payment Terminal Solutions

The Secure MCU Series from TMC TONGXIN MICRO is fully certified to the global payment industry's PCI PTS 7.x and UnionPay's UPTS 3.0 standards. This compliance enables widespread deployment in smart POS systems, mPOS devices, fingerprint-enabled USB security tokens, U-Keys and integrated MIS terminals. Already commercially adopted in large volumes across domestic and international financial equipment markets, these solutions ensure end-to-end security for terminal devices across the entire financial transaction process.

Digital Identity & eDocuments

TMC TONGXIN MICRO's identity portfolio combines world-class hardware and software security protections and has passed rigorous testing by FIME, a globally recognized security testing laboratory. Available in a range of formats, including contactless modules, dual-interface modules, inlays, complete cards and passport booklets, the solutions serve national IDs, e-passports, and digital driver's licenses. To date, this technology has protected the digital identities of more than 1 billion citizens worldwide.

With 24 years of R&D and commercialization experience, TMC TONGXIN MICRO has shipped over 27 billion chips globally, supporting applications from financial payments to national identity frameworks. In Africa, it contributes to the development of digital economy and identity security with innovative technologies. The company continues to work with industry partners to deliver secure and accessible technology that improves daily life.

For more information about Tongxin Microelectronics, please visit: www.tsinghuaic.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tmc-tongxin-micro-showcases-solutions-for-digital-finance-and-trusted-identity-at-seamless-africa-2026-302872422.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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