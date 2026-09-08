Vantage Appoints Yves Charbonneau as Chief Risk Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. ("Vantage") today announced that Yves Charbonneau, FCAS, FCIA, has joined Vantage as Chief Risk Officer. He will serve as a member of the Vantage Leadership team.

Mr. Charbonneau brings nearly three decades of actuarial and enterprise risk leadership across the insurance and reinsurance industries. Most recently, he headed the actuarial function at Arch Insurance Company Ltd. in Canada, where he established a portfolio management culture and transformed enterprise data analytics and strategy to deliver profitable growth and strong underwriting discipline. Concurrently, he provided board-level governance and risk oversight as a director and audit committee member of Coface SA. Previously, he spent over a decade and a half at Arch Reinsurance Ltd. in Bermuda, in roles including Chief Risk Officer, Chief Actuary, and Head of Actuarial Function for Arch Re Europe. He is a Fellow of both the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) and the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA).

His appointment comes as Vantage accelerates its growth following its acquisition by Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH), in June 2026. Mr. Charbonneau succeeds Krista Robinson, who is departing the company to pursue a new opportunity.

"Yves's track record, from building enterprise risk frameworks in Bermuda to leading capital and reserving discipline across multiple platforms, reflects the exact rigor we need at the center of Vantage's risk function as we continue our momentum under Howard Hughes Holdings," said Marc Grandisson, Executive Chairman of Vantage.

"Vantage has built a dynamic, highly differentiated platform across the North American and Bermuda re/insurance markets," said Mr. Charbonneau. "I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to advance our disciplined expansion and drive sustainable, profitable performance across the portfolio."

About Vantage Risk

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in 2020 as a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, the Vantage team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on risk, combining experienced underwriting with data-driven insight to deliver stable capacity to brokers and clients. Backed by the permanent capital of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH), Vantage underwrites from a position of balance sheet strength across market cycles.

Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best with Positive Outlook as of June 2026.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. For the latest AM Best Credit Rating information, access www.ambest.com. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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SOURCE Vantage