CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the Fiscal Year 2026 ended June 30, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for FY 2026 ended June 30, 2026.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income for fiscal year 2026 amounted to ARS 372,280 million, compared to a gain of ARS 299,635 million in the previous fiscal year.
- Adjusted EBITDA from agribusiness segments reached ARS 17,812 million, while the Urban Properties and Investments segment (through IRSA) recorded ARS 291,055 million.
- The 2026 campaign was carried out with a larger planted area across the region, amid rising commodity prices and input costs and highly favorable weather conditions, except in certain production regions, mainly in Brazil. We planted 314,000 hectares, approximately 5% more than in the previous campaign, and achieved record grain production, exceeding one million tons.
- Argentina recorded excellent production results, with record wheat production and strong soybean and corn yields. BrasilAgro faced a more challenging campaign, particularly in sugarcane due to weather conditions, fires and operational issues, while other crops performed in line with expectations, although with tighter margins.
- Livestock activity reached record levels of cattle production, prices and margins, supported by continued production intensification through feedlots and investments in infrastructure.
- In agricultural real estate, during the fiscal year BrasilAgro agreed to sell a 921-hectare portion of the Morotí farm in Paraguay for USD 1.5 million, of which 372 hectares, representing approximately USD 0.6 million, were recognized as of fiscal year-end.
- On the financial front, during the fiscal year we issued approximately USD 256 million in notes, reducing the Company's average financing cost and extending maturity. In addition, the warrant program issued in 2021 was completed, and we distributed ARS 93,800 million in dividends, representing an approximate 8% dividend yield.
Financial Highlights
Income Statement
06/30/2026
06/30/2025
Agricultural Business Revenue
727,486
598,649
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
140,075
111,993
Urban Properties Revenues
526,939
500,352
Urban Properties Gross Profit
402,778
383,356
Consolidated Gross Profit
538,158
491,527
Consolidated results from Operations
386,222
295,065
Result for the Period
372,280
299,635
Attributable to:
Cresud's Shareholders
177,256
128,400
Non-Controlling interest
195,024
171,235
EPS (Basic)
269.68
212.90
EPS (Diluted)
269.68
193.93
Balance Sheet
06/30/2026
06/30/2025
Current Assets
1,824,035
1,664,933
Non-Current Assets
5,420,604
5,131,073
Total Assets
7,244,639
6,796,006
Current Liabilities
1,245,115
1,337,853
Non-Current Liabilities
2,845,017
2,501,686
Total Liabilities
4,090,132
3,839,539
Non-Controlling Interest
1,699,574
1,660,273
Shareholders' Equity
3,154,507
2,956,467
The Company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2026, was approximately USD 795.1 million. (70,930,830 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 11.21)
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yxWCWXIHRvmgRkrIBzJLJw
Webinar ID: 810 2640 3132
Password: 256107
In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:
Argentina: +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986, +54 112 040 0447
Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236, +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668
US: +1 719 359 4580, +1 929 205 6099, +1 253 205 0468, +1 253 215 8782, +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304, +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848
UK: +44 330 088 5830, +44 131 460 1196, +44 203 481 5237, +44 203 481 5240, +44 208 080 6591
Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on X: @cresudir
SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.