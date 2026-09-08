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WKN: 906164 | ISIN: US2264061068 | Ticker-Symbol: CD8
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 16:40
10,600 Euro
+1,92 % +0,200
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CRESUD SACIF Y A ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRESUD SACIF Y A ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,30010,50017:02
10,30010,50016:59
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 15:15 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the Fiscal Year 2026 ended June 30, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for FY 2026 ended June 30, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income for fiscal year 2026 amounted to ARS 372,280 million, compared to a gain of ARS 299,635 million in the previous fiscal year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from agribusiness segments reached ARS 17,812 million, while the Urban Properties and Investments segment (through IRSA) recorded ARS 291,055 million.
  • The 2026 campaign was carried out with a larger planted area across the region, amid rising commodity prices and input costs and highly favorable weather conditions, except in certain production regions, mainly in Brazil. We planted 314,000 hectares, approximately 5% more than in the previous campaign, and achieved record grain production, exceeding one million tons.
  • Argentina recorded excellent production results, with record wheat production and strong soybean and corn yields. BrasilAgro faced a more challenging campaign, particularly in sugarcane due to weather conditions, fires and operational issues, while other crops performed in line with expectations, although with tighter margins.
  • Livestock activity reached record levels of cattle production, prices and margins, supported by continued production intensification through feedlots and investments in infrastructure.
  • In agricultural real estate, during the fiscal year BrasilAgro agreed to sell a 921-hectare portion of the Morotí farm in Paraguay for USD 1.5 million, of which 372 hectares, representing approximately USD 0.6 million, were recognized as of fiscal year-end.
  • On the financial front, during the fiscal year we issued approximately USD 256 million in notes, reducing the Company's average financing cost and extending maturity. In addition, the warrant program issued in 2021 was completed, and we distributed ARS 93,800 million in dividends, representing an approximate 8% dividend yield.

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
FY 2026 ended June 30, 2026

Income Statement

06/30/2026

06/30/2025

Agricultural Business Revenue

727,486

598,649

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

140,075

111,993

Urban Properties Revenues

526,939

500,352

Urban Properties Gross Profit

402,778

383,356

Consolidated Gross Profit

538,158

491,527

Consolidated results from Operations

386,222

295,065

Result for the Period

372,280

299,635




Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders

177,256

128,400

Non-Controlling interest

195,024

171,235




EPS (Basic)

269.68

212.90

EPS (Diluted)

269.68

193.93




Balance Sheet

06/30/2026

06/30/2025

Current Assets

1,824,035

1,664,933

Non-Current Assets

5,420,604

5,131,073

Total Assets

7,244,639

6,796,006

Current Liabilities

1,245,115

1,337,853

Non-Current Liabilities

2,845,017

2,501,686

Total Liabilities

4,090,132

3,839,539

Non-Controlling Interest

1,699,574

1,660,273

Shareholders' Equity

3,154,507

2,956,467

The Company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2026, was approximately USD 795.1 million. (70,930,830 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 11.21)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yxWCWXIHRvmgRkrIBzJLJw

Webinar ID: 810 2640 3132
Password: 256107

In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986, +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236, +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580, +1 929 205 6099, +1 253 205 0468, +1 253 215 8782, +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304, +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830, +44 131 460 1196, +44 203 481 5237, +44 203 481 5240, +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]

Follow us on X: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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