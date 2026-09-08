CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the Fiscal Year 2026 ended June 30, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for FY 2026 ended June 30, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for fiscal year 2026 amounted to ARS 372,280 million, compared to a gain of ARS 299,635 million in the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA from agribusiness segments reached ARS 17,812 million, while the Urban Properties and Investments segment (through IRSA) recorded ARS 291,055 million.

The 2026 campaign was carried out with a larger planted area across the region, amid rising commodity prices and input costs and highly favorable weather conditions, except in certain production regions, mainly in Brazil. We planted 314,000 hectares, approximately 5% more than in the previous campaign, and achieved record grain production, exceeding one million tons.

Argentina recorded excellent production results, with record wheat production and strong soybean and corn yields. BrasilAgro faced a more challenging campaign, particularly in sugarcane due to weather conditions, fires and operational issues, while other crops performed in line with expectations, although with tighter margins.

Livestock activity reached record levels of cattle production, prices and margins, supported by continued production intensification through feedlots and investments in infrastructure.

In agricultural real estate, during the fiscal year BrasilAgro agreed to sell a 921-hectare portion of the Morotí farm in Paraguay for USD 1.5 million, of which 372 hectares, representing approximately USD 0.6 million, were recognized as of fiscal year-end.

On the financial front, during the fiscal year we issued approximately USD 256 million in notes, reducing the Company's average financing cost and extending maturity. In addition, the warrant program issued in 2021 was completed, and we distributed ARS 93,800 million in dividends, representing an approximate 8% dividend yield.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2026 ended June 30, 2026 Income Statement 06/30/2026 06/30/2025 Agricultural Business Revenue 727,486 598,649 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 140,075 111,993 Urban Properties Revenues 526,939 500,352 Urban Properties Gross Profit 402,778 383,356 Consolidated Gross Profit 538,158 491,527 Consolidated results from Operations 386,222 295,065 Result for the Period 372,280 299,635





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 177,256 128,400 Non-Controlling interest 195,024 171,235





EPS (Basic) 269.68 212.90 EPS (Diluted) 269.68 193.93





Balance Sheet 06/30/2026 06/30/2025 Current Assets 1,824,035 1,664,933 Non-Current Assets 5,420,604 5,131,073 Total Assets 7,244,639 6,796,006 Current Liabilities 1,245,115 1,337,853 Non-Current Liabilities 2,845,017 2,501,686 Total Liabilities 4,090,132 3,839,539 Non-Controlling Interest 1,699,574 1,660,273 Shareholders' Equity 3,154,507 2,956,467

The Company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2026, was approximately USD 795.1 million. (70,930,830 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 11.21)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yxWCWXIHRvmgRkrIBzJLJw

Webinar ID: 810 2640 3132

Password: 256107

In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986, +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236, +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580, +1 929 205 6099, +1 253 205 0468, +1 253 215 8782, +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304, +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830, +44 131 460 1196, +44 203 481 5237, +44 203 481 5240, +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Follow us on X: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.