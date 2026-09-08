CAE Inc.: CAE and WB Electronics advance Polish-Canadian collaboration in unmanned systems training and readiness

KIELCE, Poland, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE and WB Electronics, a leading company in Poland's defence sector specializing in advanced technologies, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at MSPO 2026. The agreement marks an important step in strengthening defence cooperation between Canada and Poland while supporting the growing need for training and mission readiness in the unmanned and autonomous systems sector.

CAE and WB Electronics will explore joint opportunities to advance training and operational readiness solutions for unmanned and autonomous systems, combining CAE's global leadership in simulation, synthetic training environments, and mission rehearsal with WB Electronics' expertise in advanced unmanned platforms and mission systems. As militaries expand the use of these technologies in multi-domain operations, the collaboration aims to help defence forces train operators, build proficiency, enhance readiness, and maximize the operational effectiveness of these capabilities for customers in Canada, Poland, and allied nations.

"Autonomous and unmanned capabilities are becoming a defining element of modern defence forces," said Thibaut Trancart, Vice President and General Manager, CAE Defense & Security, EMEA. "As Canada and Poland deepen defence cooperation, there is a unique opportunity to combine leading technologies with advanced readiness and training capabilities. Together with WB Electronics, we will explore how to help defence forces maximize the operational impact of these systems, enhance mission readiness, and prepare for the future of military operations."

"This MoU with CAE allows us to explore how best to combine our respective strengths to create advanced training and mission readiness capabilities for current and future operators of unmanned systems," said Piotr Wojciechowski, President of WB Electronics, the lead company of WB GROUP. "Together, we see opportunities not only in our respective domestic markets but also internationally."

The agreement between CAE and WB Electronics reflects the strong and enduring relationship between Canada and Poland, as well as the growing opportunities for defence-industrial cooperation. Canada's increasing engagement with European defence industrial initiatives further reinforce the strategic importance of partnerships, helping to drive innovation, strengthen ties, and create future export opportunities.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

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SOURCE CAE Inc.