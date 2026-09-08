Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: Orion Announces Additional Multimillion-Dollar Data Center Engagement With Major Global Hyperscaler; Order Quickly Follows Inaugural Multimillion-Dollar Initiative

MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced an additional deployment of its MPHL2 LED Lighting solution for one of the world's largest data-center operators.

The multimillion-dollar order follows June's announcement of Orion's first multimillion-dollar deployment for the global hyperscaler.

"Orion is extremely gratified to have earned this global leader's confidence so quickly that it is tasking us at its second facility only three months after the first," said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. "We look forward to continuing to expand our scope of work with this Fortune 20 global enterprise."

Orion's higher efficiency products and proprietary supply chain, which minimize chokepoints, dwell times and market disruptions, were critical factors in the hyperscaler's selection of Orion to provide its LED Lighting solutions, according to the customer.

"Orion intends to make the MPHL2 the product of choice for much of today's massive data-center build-out," Ms. Washlow added.

The customizable MPHL2 LED Lighting solution, manufactured in Orion's home state of Wisconsin, is capable of delivering higher energy efficiency, resiliency and decarbonization in LED lighting to thousands of data centers in the current hyperscaler building boom. The high efficiency linear lighting fixture is designed and built to accommodate nearly every data center's floor plan while reducing the energy usage for lighting over competitors' offerings.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

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