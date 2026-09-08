GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries and U.S. Department of Commerce finalize $375M R&D award to advance American quantum leadership

MALTA, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced it has finalized a definitive agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce's CHIPS Research and Development Office for a $375 million award for research and development to accelerate the company's Quantum Technology Solutions (QTS) business, designed to help scale domestic quantum semiconductor manufacturing and strengthen the United States' leadership in quantum technologies.

The agreement advances the goal of establishing a secure, U.S.-based ecosystem for the development and manufacturing of quantum chips. Through Quantum Technology Solutions, GF is accelerating R&D and expanding access to advanced manufacturing capabilities and enabling quantum computing companies to move from research and prototyping toward commercial-scale production. Under the agreement, GF is eligible to receive up to $375 million in funding over a five-year period tied to the achievement of specified milestones.

"This is another important milestone for Quantum Technology Solutions and our efforts to build a scalable domestic quantum manufacturing ecosystem," said Nicholas Sergeant, vice president and general manager of Quantum Technology Solutions at GlobalFoundries. "Since launching, we have expanded engagement with customers and ecosystem partners who are leveraging GF's R&D and manufacturing expertise to address some of the industry's most challenging scaling requirements. We're grateful for the Department of Commerce's support as we continue building the foundation for a secure, domestic quantum manufacturing ecosystem."

GF has continued to advance its quantum technology roadmap and deepen collaborations across the quantum ecosystem. The company's efforts are focused on enabling the transition from research-driven innovation to scalable manufacturing through differentiated capabilities in cryogenic CMOS technologies, advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, helping position GF as a foundry partner of choice for emerging quantum applications.

The completion of the agreement reflects continued progress toward establishing a robust U.S. quantum supply chain and expands GF's broader efforts to advance critical semiconductor technologies. GF has also recently announced it has entered into a $300 million letter of intent with the Department's CHIPS Research and Development Office to accelerate R&D in silicon photonics. GF's initiatives in quantum computing and next-generation optical connectivity are two technologies expected to be foundational to future AI infrastructure and advanced computing systems. GF is focused on continuing to strengthen its position as a trusted manufacturing partner for emerging technology innovators through investments in research.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power efficient and high performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

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