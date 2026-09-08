Birchtech Corp.: Birchtech Reaches Agreement in Principle for Strategic Acquisition of Specialty Activated Carbon Company

Acquisition Expected to Establish Birchtech's Initial Commercial-Scale Carbon Rejuvenation Capabilities

CORSICANA, Texas, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX:BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire substantially all of the assets of a privately- held specialty activated carbon company.

The proposed acquisition is intended to provide Birchtech with its initial commercial-scale processing and manufacturing capabilities, accelerating the Company's move into thermal reactivation with its "Carbon Rejuvenation" technology, a lower temperature thermal treatment process for the reuse of spent activated carbon.

The target company's operations are expected to add to Birchtech's present Design Center footprint with facilities in North Dakota and Pennsylvania, providing a complete scalable framework of rejuvenation to the water treatment industry.

The term sheet signed by the parties is non-binding, other than certain provisions, including exclusivity, and the proposed acquisition remains subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of a definitive acquisition agreement, completion of the Company's remaining due diligence, completion of an audit of the target company, and satisfaction of the conditions to be set forth in the definitive agreement.

Management Commentary

Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of Birchtech, stated: "This proposed acquisition could mark an exciting step forward in the continued development of our activated carbon and water treatment businesses, including advancing our carbon rejuvenation strategy with meaningful production capacity to service our initial water customers. We look forward to continuing to work toward completion of a definitive agreement and closing."

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and SEA disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on removing contaminants, including 'forever chemicals' such as PFAS, from potable water and industrial wastewater. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business, including specific statements regarding the proposed acquisition. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that Birchtech and the target company may not reach agreement on the terms of a definitive acquisition agreement; that the parties may not satisfy the conditions necessary to complete the proposed transaction; that the proposed transaction may be delayed or may not be completed at all; and, that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction may not be realized. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us