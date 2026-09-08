GreetEat.com: GreetEat (OTC:GEAT) Announces Growth, Acquisition and Nasdaq Strategy

RENO, Nev., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) ("GreetEat" or the "Company") today announced its strategic corporate roadmap for 2026 and 2027, focused on strengthening the Company's public-market infrastructure, accessing growth capital, accelerating the development of ChefKart, pursuing strategic acquisitions and positioning GreetEat for a future uplisting to Nasdaq.

Management believes GreetEat is entering an important stage of its corporate development and intends to focus on building a scalable, technology-enabled operating platform capable of supporting multiple businesses and future growth opportunities.

2026-2027 STRATEGIC ROADMAP

1. Strengthen Audit and Financial Reporting Infrastructure

GreetEat intends to engage an independent public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") and advance toward PCAOB-audited financial statements.

Management views this as a critical step in strengthening the Company's financial reporting, transparency and corporate governance while establishing an important foundation for its longer-term capital markets strategy.

2. Raise Strategic Growth Capital

GreetEat intends to pursue one or more capital-raising initiatives to provide the Company with resources to execute its growth strategy.

The Company intends to prioritize the deployment of capital toward revenue-generating opportunities, including the expansion of ChefKart, technology development, sales and marketing, working capital and potential strategic acquisitions.

Management's objective is to use capital to accelerate the development of operating assets rather than simply fund corporate overhead.

3. Expand ChefKart

GreetEat's proposed acquisition of ChefKart Hospitality Private Limited represents an important component of the Company's growth strategy.

GreetEat previously announced a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of ChefKart, subject to applicable closing conditions.

ChefKart operates a technology-enabled home-chef platform connecting consumers with home chefs and food experiences. Following completion of the proposed transaction, GreetEat intends to provide ChefKart with additional financial, technological and strategic resources to support expansion.

Management believes ChefKart can provide GreetEat with an operating platform from which to pursue additional opportunities across food technology, hospitality and consumer services.

4. Pursue Additional Strategic Acquisitions

GreetEat intends to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities as part of its broader growth strategy.

The Company expects to focus on businesses and technologies with existing revenues or identifiable pathways to revenue growth, scalability, strong strategic fit and opportunities where GreetEat can potentially create additional value through capital, technology, management resources and public-market infrastructure.

Management believes that a disciplined acquisition strategy could allow GreetEat to develop a diversified portfolio of operating businesses rather than relying on a single source of revenue.

POSITIONING FOR NASDAQ UPLISTING

GreetEat's longer-term capital markets objective is to position the Company for an uplisting to Nasdaq.

Management believes a national exchange listing could provide greater visibility among institutional and retail investors, broader access to capital markets, enhanced liquidity and additional strategic financing alternatives.

The Company recognizes that achieving a Nasdaq listing requires meeting applicable quantitative, qualitative, financial reporting and corporate governance requirements. Accordingly, GreetEat intends to use 2026 and 2027 to strengthen the corporate infrastructure necessary to potentially pursue such an application.

The Company's strategic progression is expected to follow:

PCAOB-registered audit infrastructure ? Strategic capital raise ? ChefKart expansion ? Additional acquisitions ? Increased scale ? Evaluation of Nasdaq requirements ? Nasdaq uplisting

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We are approaching 2026 and 2027 with a clear objective: to build GreetEat for its next stage of growth," said Vishal Patel, Chief Executive Officer of GreetEat Corporation.

"Our strategy is centered on strengthening our audit and financial reporting infrastructure, accessing growth capital, supporting the expansion of ChefKart and identifying additional acquisition opportunities. We believe this combination can allow us to build a diversified technology-enabled operating platform with multiple avenues for future growth."

"Our ultimate capital markets objective is to position GreetEat for a Nasdaq uplisting. We recognize that this is a significant undertaking and that there are no guarantees of success, but we believe establishing measurable milestones and executing against them is the right strategy for our shareholders."

As the Company advances through 2026 and 2027, GreetEat expects to provide shareholders with updates regarding its PCAOB audit initiatives, capital-raising activities, the ChefKart transaction and expansion strategy, potential acquisitions and progress toward its longer-term capital markets objectives.

About ChefKart Hospitality Private Limited

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, ChefKart Hospitality Private Limited operates a technology-enabled platform through which households can book trained and verified chefs and cooks for single-session, recurring and event-based in-home cooking services. ChefKart's mission is to simplify the way India eats by helping households access freshly prepared food in their own kitchens while creating structured opportunities for cooking professionals. To learn more, visit thechefkart.com

Connect with ChefKart - LinkedIn: ChefKart | Instagram: @thechefkart | Facebook: @thechefkart

About GreetEat Corporation

GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is a technology company focused on developing and expanding technology-enabled platforms across consumer services, hospitality and market intelligence. Through its operating initiatives and strategic development activities, GreetEat seeks to build platforms that improve how participants access information, services and opportunities. To learn more, visit greeteat.com

Investor Relations and Media Contact

GreetEat Corporation

Email: investors@GreetEat.com

Website: https://greeteat.com

Connect with GreetEat

GreetEat: X @ GreetEats | LinkedIn GreetEat Corporation | Instagram @ greeteat_ | TikTok @ GreetEat | Facebook GreetEatApp



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements concerning the proposed acquisition of ChefKart; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements; the completion of due diligence; the availability of financing; the receipt of required approvals; the satisfaction of other closing conditions; the anticipated structure and potential benefits of the proposed transaction; GreetEat's assessment of strategic fit; potential support for ChefKart's continued development; future disclosures; and GreetEat's broader technology-platform strategy.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, management beliefs and assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. ChefKart-reported operating information has not been represented in this release as audited or independently verified by GreetEat. The proposed transaction may not be completed on the contemplated terms, within any anticipated timeframe or at all; required financing or approvals may not be obtained; due diligence may identify adverse matters; anticipated benefits may not be realized; and ChefKart's reported operating activity may not indicate future financial or operating performance.

GreetEat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.