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WKN: A1CW27 | ISIN: US16208T1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.09.26 | 16:25
12,860 US-Dollar
-1,30 % -0,170
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chatham Lodging Trust: Chatham Lodging Provides RevPAR Performance Update, Declares Quarterly Dividends

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, today announced that its board of trustees has declared its quarterly common share dividend of $0.10 per share and its quarterly preferred share dividend of $0.41406 per preferred share. Both are payable on October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2026.

Continued broad strength across key markets propelled August RevPAR growth of 8 percent for Chatham's 39-hotel portfolio, following RevPAR growth of 9 percent and 10 percent in June and July, respectively. August RevPAR growth at Chatham's four Silicon Valley hotels surged 32 percent, and at its six recently acquired Midwest hotels, RevPAR accelerated 8 percent.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumption and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: national and local economic and business conditions, including the effect on travel of potential terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks associated with the level of the company's indebtedness and its ability to meet covenants in its debt agreements; relationships with property managers; the company's ability to maintain its properties in a Fourth-class manner, including meeting capital expenditure requirements; the company's ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; the company's ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions; and the company's ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for the company to remain a REIT for federal income tax purposes and other risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business described in the company's filings with the SEC. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

Contact:
Chris DalyDennis Craven
Daly Gray Public RelationsChatham Lodging Trust
(Media)(Company)
chris@dalygray.comdcraven@cl-trust.com
(703) 864-5553(561) 227-1386



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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